Maplewood Police Blotter: Attempted Burglary on Prospect Street

From Maplewood Police:

January 5th – January 11th

January 5, 2023: Package Theft: Walk in Citizen Report from a resident of Durand Road who reported a package that was delivered to his front steps was taken by an unknown male who pulled up across the street from his home in a dark colored black vehicle. Detectives are waiting on video from the homeowner for potential identification.

January 5, 2023: Motor Vehicle Theft: Sometime during the overnight hours on Monday, 1/2/23 a 2018 Hyundai that was locked/secured was stolen from a driveway in the 200 block of Tuscan Road. The Vehicle was later recovered in Port Washington New York.

January 07, 2023: Attempted Burglary: At 0145 A.M patrols responded to the 600 block of Prospect Street on a house alarm activation. As patrols were conducting an exterior check of the residence, they observed an open garage window with a screen lying in the bushes. They also located a kitchen window ajar that activated the house alarm. Resident was home at the time and woke up by the alarm sounding. A check of video provided by the homeowner shows two unknown actors on the property. The first subject was wearing a black/blue North Face style jacket with a black ski-mask, dark colored pants and black/white sneakers. The second subject was wearing a grey/black jacket with a grey hooded sweatshirt, a red facemask, light pants and black gloves. The residence was not entered and homeowners were not harmed. Actors fled in an unknown direction and nothing was reported stolen in this incident.

January 9, 2023: Larceny/Theft: On January 09, 2023, at 07:30 pm, Maplewood Police Officers Alexander and Cruz responded to Quick check on Springfield Avenue on a report of a shoplifter. Quick Check associates reported that a black male wearing blue jeans, black jacket, a grey hooded sweatshirt, holding a green Whole Foods style shopping bag, concealed $138.26 of Kit-Kat bars and fled the store. Responding Officers located the male matching the description on Springfield Avenue. Marcus Peay, age 49, of Newark. Peay was placed under arrest and charged with shoplifting and possession of drug paraphernalia. Peay was turned over to Union PD on an outstanding Warrant after processing.

January 09, 2023: Larceny/Theft: A resident of Buckingham Garden Pkwy reported his unlocked/unsecured Subaru was entered and a Laptop that was on the passenger seat was stolen. He reports the theft occurred between 7:50 pm and 11:00 pm on Monday, 1/9/23.

January 10, 2023: Theft from Motor Vehicle: On 1/9/23 a unlocked/unsecured work van was entered on Menzel Avenue while it was parked on the street. Owner reported his insurance card, registration card, and tools were removed from the vehicle.

In addition to the above events, there was one shoplifting incident during this time frame.

The Maplewood Police Department works hard to protect the residents and their property. We are asking that you assist us in this effort by making sure all vehicles and homes are properly secured at all times. All charges are merely accusations. Each suspect is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.