MaplewoodPolice and Fire

Maplewood Police Blotter: Man Steals Tip Jar From Springfield Ave Business

by The Village Green
The Village Green
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

From the Maplewood Police Department:

July 13: Theft of Bicycle:  On this date MPD responded to the area of Oakland Road on a report of a past tense bicycle theft.  The caller reported securing the bicycle onto a road way sign near the intersection of Baker Street and Vallet Street at approximately 12:30pm and when he returned at 5:30pm the bicycle was not there.  This incident is under investigation by the Maplewood Police Department’s Detective Bureau.

July 13: Motor Vehicle Theft:  On this date MPD responded to Florida Street on a report of  a stolen motor vehicle sometime during the overnight hours.  The caller reported that she parked her motor vehicle, a Black 2014 Toyota Highlander, in the driveway of the residence on 7/12/2023 at approximately 10:00pm and when she returned to the vehicle at 6:30am she discovered it missing.  This incident is under investigation by the Maplewood Police Department Detective Bureau.

July 13: Burglary:  On this date MPD responded to Dominican Sparkle, located at 1675 Springfield Avenue on a report of a burglary.  The caller reported that she noticed that the tip jar was not in its proper location.  While reviewing the interior security cameras she observed a male subject reach his arm through the mail slot and unlock the deadbolt at approximately 2:54am.  The male subject then proceeded to the register and removes the cash drawer and empties the tip jar into a backpack. The caller reported the total amount missing at this time was approximately $930.00.  The male subject is then observed walking Eastbound on Springfield Avenue.  The male subject is described as a black male, thin build, with tattoos and a backpack.  This incident is under investigation by the Maplewood Police Department Detective Bureau.

July 17: DUI Arrest:  On this date MPD conducted a motor vehicle stop for having observed multiple motor vehicle violations.  During the investigation MPD placed the driver, Lillian Rodriguez, or East Orange NJ, under arrest for Driving Under the Influence {39:4-50}.  Rodriguez was issued a summons for Driving Under the Influence {39:4-50} along with three other violations.  Rodriguez was later released to a responsible adult.

 

 

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Related Articles

After 2 Bias Incidents in West Orange, Authorities...

SOMSD Board of Education to Hold Public Board...

Fmr. Maplewood Admin Giaimis Amends Complaint — Again...

South Orange-Maplewood Board of Ed 2023 Election Filing...

‘Buy a Brick’ & Become Part of Maplewood...

UPDATE: Maplewood ‘Whistleblower’ Claims Group Texts Discussing His...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2021 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE