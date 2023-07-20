Maplewood Police Blotter: Man Steals Tip Jar From Springfield Ave Business

From the Maplewood Police Department:

July 13: Theft of Bicycle: On this date MPD responded to the area of Oakland Road on a report of a past tense bicycle theft. The caller reported securing the bicycle onto a road way sign near the intersection of Baker Street and Vallet Street at approximately 12:30pm and when he returned at 5:30pm the bicycle was not there. This incident is under investigation by the Maplewood Police Department’s Detective Bureau.

July 13: Motor Vehicle Theft: On this date MPD responded to Florida Street on a report of a stolen motor vehicle sometime during the overnight hours. The caller reported that she parked her motor vehicle, a Black 2014 Toyota Highlander, in the driveway of the residence on 7/12/2023 at approximately 10:00pm and when she returned to the vehicle at 6:30am she discovered it missing. This incident is under investigation by the Maplewood Police Department Detective Bureau.

July 13: Burglary: On this date MPD responded to Dominican Sparkle, located at 1675 Springfield Avenue on a report of a burglary. The caller reported that she noticed that the tip jar was not in its proper location. While reviewing the interior security cameras she observed a male subject reach his arm through the mail slot and unlock the deadbolt at approximately 2:54am. The male subject then proceeded to the register and removes the cash drawer and empties the tip jar into a backpack. The caller reported the total amount missing at this time was approximately $930.00. The male subject is then observed walking Eastbound on Springfield Avenue. The male subject is described as a black male, thin build, with tattoos and a backpack. This incident is under investigation by the Maplewood Police Department Detective Bureau.

July 17: DUI Arrest: On this date MPD conducted a motor vehicle stop for having observed multiple motor vehicle violations. During the investigation MPD placed the driver, Lillian Rodriguez, or East Orange NJ, under arrest for Driving Under the Influence {39:4-50}. Rodriguez was issued a summons for Driving Under the Influence {39:4-50} along with three other violations. Rodriguez was later released to a responsible adult.