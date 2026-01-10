Maplewood Police Blotter: Residential Burglary and Attempted Burlgaries, Motor Vehicle Theft,

From the Maplewood Police Department

Maplewood Police Blotter, December 27 – January 9

12/28/2025 Motor Vehicle Theft: MPD patrols responded to a residence located on Princeton St, on a report of a motor vehicle theft. The caller reported that her vehicle, a 2025 Black Mercedes Benz was parked in the driveway. When she returned to the vehicle a short time later, she discovered the vehicle was taken. The vehicle was later located in Newark unoccupied. The caller reported that several items were missing from the vehicle. This incident is still under investigation.

12/29/2025 Shoplifting: MPD patrols responded to the Dollar General, located at 1812 Springfield Ave, on a report of a shoplifting. The caller reported that an unknown male subject entered the store and was then observed placing several items into a bag. As the male attempted to flee the store, the caller attempted to stop the male subject but was unsuccessful. The male was described as a black male wearing a black hoodie, black jacket, gray pants, and tan sneakers carrying a leopard print bag. Patrols canvassed the area in an attempt to locate the subject with negative results. This incident is still under investigation.

01/03/2026 Attempted Residential Burglary: During the early morning hours, MPD patrols responded to a residence located on Hughes St, on a report of an attempted residential burglary. The caller reported that he and his wife had heard someone attempting to gain entry into the residence through a first-floor window. At this time the subject/s were unsuccessful in gaining entry into the residence and no damage was observed to the window. This incident is still under investigation.

01/04/2026 Residential Burglary: During the early morning hours, MPD patrols responded to a residence on Edgewood Pl, on a report of a residential burglary. The caller reported that unknown subjects entered the residence from a kitchen window. The caller was unsure if the window was secured. Patrols canvassed the house and observed footprints on both the outside of the window and inside of the residence. At this time several items were reported stolen from the residence. This incident is still under investigation.

01/04/2026 Theft from Auto: During the early morning hours, MPD patrols responded to a residence located on Elmwood Ave, on a report of a theft from a vehicle. The caller reported that the rear passenger window of his vehicle was smashed and a Black North Face Sling Bag was taken. This incident is still under investigation.

01/04/2026 Attempted Residential Burglary: MPD patrols responded to a residence located on Oakland Rd, on a report of an attempted residential burglary. The caller reported that he observed an unknown male subject attempt to gain entry into his residence on his surveillance camera. Signs of an attempt to gain entry were located on the exterior of a first-floor window. The subject was described as a black male, approximately 5’10”, wearing a black North Face Jacket, black sweatpants, a black ski mask, and carrying a blue crow bar. This incident is still under investigation.

01/08/2026 Shoplifting Arrest: MPD responded to CVS, located at 453 Valley St, on report of a shoplifting by two subjects. The subjects were described as a Hispanic male and a short female wearing a green hat. While checking the area both subjects were located. Through on scene investigation both subjects, were identified as as Newark resident and were subsequently placed under arrest and charged with Shoplifting.

01/08/2026 Pedestrian Struck: MPD responded to the intersection of Oakland Rd and Prospect St on a report of a pedestrian struck. The victim, a resident of Irvington NJ, was located on the ground complaining of right leg pain. A witness on scene confirmed that the vehicle in question was traveling Northbound on Prospect Street. While attempting to make a left turn onto Oakland Road the vehicle struck the victim, who was attempting to cross Oakland Road Southbound and in the crosswalk. SEFD responded to the scene and transported the victim to University Hospital with a possible broken right leg. The driver was issued a citation for 39:4-36(A)(1) for not stopping for pedestrian in a crosswalk.

The Maplewood Police Department works hard to protect residents and their property. We are asking that you assist us in this effort by making sure all vehicles and homes are properly secured at all times. All charges are merely accusations. Each suspect is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Also, the Maplewood Police Department offers FREE Home Security Surveys to residents of the Township. These surveys are designed to assist residents of security options they can use to further protect their residences. If you would like to have a survey conducted for your residence, please log onto www.MaplewoodPD.org and select the prompt for the Home Security Survey to fill out the request.