Maplewood Police Blotter: Vehicle Crashes into Bus, Sends 9 to Hospital With Non-Life-Threatening Injuries

From the Maplewood Police Department:

November 13 – November 24

November 19, 2025: Motor Vehicle Crash — Maplewood Police Officers responded to Springfield Avenue near Boyden Avenue on a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a NJ Transit bus. After an on-scene investigation, police determined that the NJ Transit bus was stopped properly at the Springfield Avenue bus stop when another vehicle struck the bus from behind. There were nine reported non-life-threatening injuries, and all parties were transported to area hospitals. University Hospital, South Orange Rescue, and South Essex FD/EMS responded to the scene and transported the injured parties to area hospitals. The 81-year-old driver of the vehicle, a Maplewood resident, was issued a summons for careless driving.

November 17, 2025: Burglary — Maplewood Police Officers responded to a Union Avenue residence on a report a burglary. After an on-scene investigation, it was determined that unknown suspect(s) entered through an unlocked first floor window. The suspect(s) then stole the keys to the 2023 BMW 4 series and fled the scene in the vehicle.

November 17, 2025: Eluding Arrest — Maplewood Police Officers were conducting a traffic detail of Burnett Avenue, when Officer Simmons attempted to stop a 2010 Mazda 3 for a minor motor vehicle infraction. The vehicle attempted to elude officers and was ultimately stopped on Concord Avenue in Union, NJ. The driver, 28-year-old Newark resident, was arrested for eluding police. Summonses were also issued for unlicensed driver and uninsured vehicle.

November 18, 2025: Commercial Burglary — Maplewood Police Officers responded to a Springfield Avenue business on a report of a commercial burglary. After an on-scene investigation, it was determined that unknown suspect(s) broke through the business window. The only items reported missing were food items.

November 20, 2025: Assault — Maplewood Police Officers responded to a Jacoby Street residence on a report of an assault. After an on-scene investigation, the uncooperative victim reported being assaulted by a known individual, however refused to identify the suspect. The incident is still under an active investigation by the Maplewood Police Detective Bureau.

November 24, 2025: Stolen Motor Vehicle — Maplewood Police Officers responded to a Springfield Avenue business on a report a stolen motor vehicle. The owner of a 2022 Honda Accord left their vehicle running and unsecured while entering the business establishment. The owner left the business to discover their vehicle had been stolen.

The Maplewood Police Department works hard to protect residents and their property. We are asking that you assist us in this effort by making sure all vehicles and homes are properly secured at all times. All charges are merely accusations. Each suspect is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Also, the Maplewood Police Department offers FREE Home Security Surveys to residents of the Township. These surveys are designed to assist residents of security options they can use to further protect their residences. If you would like to have a survey conducted for your residence, please log onto www.MaplewoodPD.org and select the prompt for the Home Security Survey to fill out the request.