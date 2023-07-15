Maplewood Police Department Junior Police Academy, August 7-11, 2023

From the Maplewood Police Department:

The Maplewood Police Department will be hosting its 2023 Junior Police Academy during the week of Monday August 7th – Friday August 11th for Maplewood residents entering the 6th, 7th, and 8th grades. The Junior Police Academy will help show the “recruits” how a police department functions and serves its community on a daily basis.

During the week of the Junior Police Academy, the “recruits” will:

• Have special guests and specialized police units share their expertise and knowledge.

• Develop the concept of teamwork, self-confidence, and enhanced communication skills.

• Conduct both classroom and hands-on training, crime scene analysis, first aid, and light physical training (push-ups, sit-ups, etc.)

• Take part in Field Trips

• Practice Drill and Ceremony daily for graduation on Friday August 11th.

Applications will be posted on the Maplewood Police Department website under “Junior Police Academy” on Friday June 30th. Space is limited to 25 “recruits” and will be accepted on a first come, first serve basis. All applications must be returned to the Maplewood Police Department by Monday July 24th. The fee to attend the Junior Police Academy is $65.00 per “recruit”.

If you have any questions pertaining to our program or application process please contact:

Det. Steven Gyimoty

sgyimoty@maplewoodnj.gov or 973-761-7927

Ptl. Byron Lewin

blewin@maplewoodnj.gov or (973)761-7923