Maplewood Police: Durand Rd. Burglary Foiled After Suspect Throws Rock at Door

From Maplewood Police, August 22, 2024:

Press Release

August 15th – August 21st

August 17, 2024: Residential Burglary/ MV Theft: On 8/17/24, Maplewood Police Officers responded to a Hoffman Street residence on a report of a burglary with a MV theft. During the on-scene investigation, unknown suspect(s) broke into the residence through a rear door in order to steal the keys to a red 2024 Range Rover. The vehicle was taken from the driveway, however recovered shortly in Jersey City, NJ.

August 18, 2024: Motor Vehicle Rummages: On 8/18/24, Maplewood Police received reports of two motor vehicle rummages on Brown Street.

August 19, 2024: Vehicle Rummage Arrest: On 8/19/24, Maplewood Police Officers responded to a Boyden Avenue residence on a report of an unknown male sitting inside a vehicle. Officers located, 41-year-old Robert Grey of Newark, NJ, who was seated inside a vehicle belonging to a Boyden Avenue resident. Grey was found to be in possession of multiple personal items that were originally inside the vehicle. Grey was arrested for Burglary into a Motor Vehicle and transported to County Jail.

August 22, 2024: Attempted Residential Burglary: On 8/22/24, Maplewood Police Officers responded to a Durand Road residence on a report of an attempted burglary. During the on-scene investigation, unknown suspect(s) attempted to enter into the residence through a first-floor window/ door. When the suspect(s) were unable to enter through an unsecure door, a rock was thrown at a rear glass door. Entry was not made as the suspects realized that they had alerted the homeowner to their presence.

In addition to the above events, there was an additional two shoplifting incidents during this time frame.

