Maplewood Police Investigate Robbery of CHS Student in Student Parking Lot

Maplewood Police Officers responded to the report of a robbery of a student in the Columbia High School West Parker Avenue student parking lot at 8:21 a.m. Monday, June 2.

A press release from the Maplewood Police Department states that during the investigation at the scene, the victim, an adult male student, told officers that three unknown males, all wearing ski masks and dark colored clothing, approached an him and proceeded to assault him and take $40 as well as his book-bag containing his school laptop and other items.

The three masked males fled in a white Kia sedan (with broken rear passenger side window) and headed east on Parker Avenue. The release noted that the Kia was recovered (unoccupied) in Newark and was towed back to the Maplewood Police Department. Police said the victim did not sustain any injuries and the Maplewood Police Youth Aid Bureau is currently investigating the incident.

The release also stated that the Maplewood Police Department “will be taking the appropriate steps to keep the students and faculty safe,” but did not offer details. Anyone with information or video of the incident is encouraged to reach out to Maplewood Police by calling 973-762-3400 or email Detective Steven Gyimoty at [email protected].