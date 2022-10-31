Maplewood Police: Man Robbed at Gunpoint on Meadowbrook Pl This Morning

From the Maplewood, NJ Police Department:

On October 31, 2022, at approximately 06:48 am, the Maplewood Police Department received a call of a male being assaulted in front of his home on Meadowbrook Pl. Patrols responded to the area and were flagged down by a 49-year-old male resident reporting he was just approached by a black sedan and robbed at gunpoint. Approximately three to four black males exited the vehicle, with one brandishing a handgun and physically assaulted the victim throwing him to the ground. The unknown suspects removed the victim’s wallet, cellphone, and keys. Suspects last seen entering the black sedan traveling towards Elmwood Avenue. Victim refused medical attention on scene and suffered swelling around his left eye.