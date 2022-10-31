MaplewoodPolice and Fire

Maplewood Police: Man Robbed at Gunpoint on Meadowbrook Pl This Morning

by The Village Green
The Village Green
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

From the Maplewood, NJ Police Department: 

On October 31, 2022, at approximately 06:48 am, the Maplewood Police Department received a call of a male being assaulted in front of his home on Meadowbrook Pl. Patrols responded to the area and were flagged down by a 49-year-old male resident reporting he was just approached by a black sedan and robbed at gunpoint. Approximately three to four black males exited the vehicle, with one brandishing a handgun and physically assaulted the victim throwing him to the ground.  The unknown suspects removed the victim’s wallet, cellphone, and keys. Suspects last seen entering the black sedan traveling towards Elmwood Avenue. Victim refused medical attention on scene and suffered swelling around his left eye.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Related Articles

PHOTOS: #MapSOScary Offers Self-Guided Haunted House Tour

VIDEO: Coalition on Race Hosts South Orange-Maplewood Board...

HNA Debate: BOE Candidates Discuss Communications, Campaigning, Integration,...

‘End of Watch’ — Maplewood Bids Farewell to...

South Orange-Maplewood School Bullying Incidents Double Since 2018-19

SOMSD ‘Tone-Deaf’ Rebranding Draws Community-Wide Disbelief and Scorn

Sign In
Subscribe
@2021 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE