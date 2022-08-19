Maplewood Police Report Armed Robbery at Burr Road & Parker Avenue on August 18

Maplewood Police report that two young women — both age 18 — were robbed by two men, one of whom brandished a gun. One of the young women was forced to the ground where her mobile phone was taken from her.

From the Maplewood Police:

On August 18, 2022 at approximately 9:18 p.m., the Maplewood Police received a 911 call reporting a robbery that occurred on the corner of Burr Rd at Parker Avenue. Two 18 yr. old female residents walking in the area report that they were approached by two unknown black males who demanded the victim’s hand over their phones. One of the males displayed a black handgun, possibly a revolver. A struggle then ensued where one female victim was forced to the ground where her phone was taken. The suspects then ran on Burr Rd and entered an awaiting black 4dr vehicle that was last seen heading Northbound on Burr Rd towards South Orange. The suspect description is as follows: a black male between 19 – 20 years old, skinny, short cut hair and black COVID mask, second male is described as a short black male with a medium build wearing a black COVID mask with possible zip-up jacket. The victims refused medical attention with one sustaining minor abrasion to her right elbow. Detectives responded to the scene to investigate.

Anyone with information or video of the suspects should contact our Detective Bureau at 973-762-1234 or DLt. Palmerezzi at MPALMEREZZI@MAPLEWOODNJ.GOV