Maplewood Police Seek Man in Aggravated Assault at Underhill Field

From the Maplewood Police Department:

Press Blotter

June 29th – July 5th

June 30: Larceny/Theft: On this date detectives spoke with a resident regarding a past tense theft/trespassing incident that occurred at her residence on 06/26/2023. The complaint reported that an unknown male subject described as a black male juvenile, wearing black pants, white sneakers, and an orange sweat shirt was observed via video surveillance walking into her driveway and entering her vehicle. During the investigation detectives were able to identify the male juvenile. This case is still under investigation.

July 2, 2023: Motor Vehicle Theft: On this date MPD responded to a residence on Tower Drive on a report of a stolen motor vehicle from the residence. The caller reported that the vehicle was parked inside of the garage with key inside. This case is still under investigation.

July 3, 2023: Criminal Trespassing: On this date MPD responded to 187 Boyden Ave (Maplewood Community Pool) on a report of multiple individuals trespassing on the property. During the investigation patrols were able to locate one actor, later identified as Shyanne Cheek, of Newark NJ. Cheek was placed under arrest, charged with Criminal Trespassing and released with a pending court date.

July 1, 2023: Aggravated Assault: On this date MPD Dispatch was notified telephonically of a past tense Aggravated Assault that took place at Underhill Field on Friday 06/30/2023. The caller reported that his adult brother was playing soccer at the field and was involved in a verbal altercation with another player. During the verbal altercation the other player struck his brother in the face with a closed fist causing injury to his face. The actor is described as a black male, approximately 22yrs old with a heavy accent, and facial hair. This incident is currently under investigation.

July 5, 2023: Larceny/Theft: On this date MPD responded to Rutgers Street on a report of a theft of bags that were left unattended outside of the building. The caller described the two actors as young black males, both approximately 16-18yrs old, thin build approximately 6ft tall, wearing black clothing with black masks. Investigation revealed that the unknown males left the scene in a blue Hyundai Sonata. It should be noted that prior to this incident Irvington PD reported that a Blue Hyundai was used as an actor vehicle in a carjacking of a motor vehicle which was occupied by a 7yr old in their jurisdiction. The vehicle in question was later located by Newark PD and two juvenile males were taken into custody. At this time no charges have been filed and this incident is still under investigation.

July 5, 2023: Criminal Trespassing: On this date MPD responded to the area of Elberta Rd on a report of an unknown male subject that had made entry into the residence and had taken a purse. The caller reported that the unknown male subject made entry into the residence through an unlocked rear door. The caller described the male as a black male, wearing a white shirt and basketball shorts. The caller reported that when the male subject saw him, he dropped the purse and fled the area in a blue sedan in an unknown direction. It should be noted that shortly after this incident South Orange PD reported an attempted motor vehicle theft in their town. The vehicle in question was later located by Newark PD and two juvenile males were taken into custody. The caller reported that they would not be able to identify the male subjects at this time due to him wearing a mask during the incident.

July 5, 2023: Larceny/Theft: On this date MPD responded to the area of Richards Service Station (1459 Springfield Ave) on a report of a theft from a vehicle on the property. The caller reported while inside of the service station her purse was stolen from inside of her vehicle which was unsecured and the front windows rolled down. Video footage from the service station revealed a Blue Hyundai Sonata enter into the service area parking lot at which point a black male subject is then seen exiting the Hyundai, approach the driver’s side of the caller’s vehicle and retrieve the purse. The male subject is then observed entering into the Hyundai and exiting the area East bound on Springfield Ave. The vehicle in question was later located by Newark PD and two juvenile males were taken into custody. At this time no charges have been filed and this incident is still under investigation.

In addition to the above events, there were two shoplifting incidents during this time frame.

The Maplewood Police Department works hard to protect residents and their property. We are asking that you assist us in this effort by making sure all vehicles and homes are properly secured at all times. All charges are merely accusations. Each suspect is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.