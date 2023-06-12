Maplewood Police Seek Suspects in Early Morning Jewelry Store Burglary

From the Maplewood Police Department:

On Monday June 12, 2023 at approximately 4:14 AM, the Maplewood Police Department responded to an alarm activation to 1847 Springfield Ave, Trimarco Jewelers. When officers arrived on scene, they discovered the front door windows were damaged. Officers conducted an inspection of the property which appeared that gold jewelry was taken from the business. It is undetermined at this time, the quantity or value of the jewelry taken as the business is still conducting an inventory.

Similar incidents have occurred in other nearby jurisdictions and The Maplewood Police Detective Bureau is working closely with these departments. No further details can be released as this is an active on-going investigation by the Maplewood Police Detective Bureau.

Anyone with information or video of the suspects should contact Detective Zuhowski at 973-761-7929 or email JZUHOWSKI@MAPLEWOODNJ.GOV.