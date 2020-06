From the Maplewood Police Department:

The Maplewood Police Department has announced that blanket overnight parking permission will continue through Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Effective Monday, July 6, Maplewood Police will begin strictly enforcing overnight parking restrictions again. For more information and updates, visit the Maplewood Township website at https://www.twp.maplewood.nj.us or contact the Maplewood Police at 973-762-3400.