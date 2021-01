Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said Thursday that newly released video footage of a police officer’s fatal shooting of a South Orange man shortly after the start of the new year was “tragic, disturbing, yet incomplete” and asked the public to come forward with any additional information.

Carl Dorsey III, 39, . . .

