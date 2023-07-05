Owner Raises Funds for Dog Attacked by Coyote in South Mtn. Reservation

The owner of a Shih Tzu that was attacked by a coyote in South Mountain Reservation on Friday, June 30, has created a GoFundMe page to raise funds to help pay for the dog’s medical expenses.

Giselle Romero, 18, and her 13-year-old cousin were near the dog park in the reservation around 3 p.m. on Friday when a coyote attacked Romero’s dog Luna and the 13-year-old cousin. The cousin suffered puncture wounds on her leg and is undergoing rabies treatment, per CBS2 news.

The dog has lost an eye but should recover otherwise “with the right treatment,” writes Romero.

Authorities reported a separate coyote attack in the reservation on Friday as well. Essex County has closed much of the reservation through July 6 as authorities search for the coyote with the intention of euthanizing it.

Visit Luna’s GoFundMe page here.