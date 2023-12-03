Pedestrian Struck in Hit-and-Run on Parker & Hudson Avenues in Maplewood

A pedestrian was struck in a hit-and-run incident at Parker and Hudson Avenues on Monday, November 27, according to the Maplewood Police Department.

The pedestrian told police they were struck while crossing the street by a silver and blue four-door vehicle. The driver left the scene traveling north on Hudson Avenue, police said. The pedestrian was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital.

MPD is asking anyone with video or information of the incident to contact Officer Isetts at 973-762-3400 or WIsetts@Maplewoodnj.gov. Patrols will also be increased in this area, police said.

See more about the incident below, as well as the rest of the police blotter:

Press Release

November 23th – November 29th

November 26, 2023: Stolen Motor Vehicle Arrest: On 11/26/23, Maplewood Police Officers Beischer and Marto responded to Hillcrest Rd and Peachtree Rd on a report of a suspicious male who was checking residential door handles. Officers made contact with 29-year old Nika Khatiashvili of Brooklyn, NY who was sitting inside a silver 2016 Volkswagen Passat. After an on-scene investigation, officers discovered that the Florida registration on the vehicle was fictitious and the vehicle was reported Stolen. Khatiashvili was arrested, charged with Receiving a Stolen Motor Vehicle, and was issued summonses for Open Container in Motor Vehicle and Fictitious Plates.

November 26, 2023: Stolen Motor Vehicle: On 11/26/23, Maplewood Police Officers responded to a Springfield Ave business on a report of a stolen motor vehicle. The vehicle owner parked their 2019 Subaru WRX unsecured with the keys still inside. When the owner returned they discovered that their vehicle had been stolen. The vehicle was recovered in Springfield, NJ that night. After an investigation, a Warrant was issued for 29-year-old Nika Khatiashvili of Brooklyn, NY.

November 27, 2023: Pedestrian Struck Hit & Run: On 11/27/23, Maplewood Police Officers responded to Parker Ave and Hudson Ave on a report of a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle. The pedestrian reported while crossing the road, they were struck by a silver/ blue four door vehicle. The vehicle then left the scene traveling north on Hudson Ave. South Essex FD/ EMS responded and transported the pedestrian to local hospital for minor injuries.

Maplewood Police Traffic Bureau and Detective Bureau are still investigating the incident. Anyone with video or information of the incident is asked to contact Officer Isetts at 973-762-3400 or WIsetts@Maplewoodnj.gov. Patrols will also be increased in this area.

In addition to the above events, there was one shoplifting and two package thefts incidents during this time frame.

The Maplewood Police Department works hard to protect residents and their property. We are asking that you assist us in this effort by making sure all vehicles and homes are properly secured at all times. All charges are merely accusations. Each suspect is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Also, the Maplewood Police Department offers FREE Home Security Surveys to residents of the Township. These surveys are designed to assist residents of security options they can use to further protect their residences. If you would like to have a survey conducted for your residence, please log onto www.MaplewoodPD.org and select the prompt for the Home Security Survey to fill out the request.