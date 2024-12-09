MaplewoodPolice and Fire

Person of Interest in CEO Killing Used Fake ID with Fake Maplewood Address

by

Maplewood Police Chief Albert Sally told Village Green, “The suspect in custody has no history or contact with the Maplewood Police Department.”

written by Laura Griffin
What are the odds?

The 26-year-old man arrested on firearms charges and named as a “person of interest” in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, who was gunned downed in New York City last week, used a fake ID with a fake address in Maplewood, New Jersey.

New York Police on Monday said they identified the person of interest as Luigi Mangione. Police found the fake ID in his possession,  according to News 4 New York, which obtained an image of the fake New Jersey driver’s license.

The image shown on News 4 New York shows the fake ID under the name “Mark Rosario” with an address of 128 Sherman Place, Maplewood, N.J., 07040. But on Sherman Place, which is near Columbia High School, there is no 128. Numbers go from 124 to 130.

News 4 New York also reported that “two senior law enforcement officials said the man in Altoona being questioned had the name “Mark Rosario” on his fake NJ ID. Three sources familiar with the matter said the suspected gunman checked into the hostel using a fake NJ ID with the name ‘Mark Rosario.'”

