POLICE: Man Found Shot to Death on Hiking Trail at Eagle Rock Reservation

From the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office:

Homicide Investigation at Eagle Rock Reservation

Newark – Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, announced today that the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the fatal shooting of a still unidentified male. The victim was found on a hiking trail at Eagle Rock Reservation on the West Orange and Montclair border.

Yesterday, Friday March 4, several hikers discovered the body.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:16 pm

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

Calls will be kept confidential.