Report of Shooting on Menzel Avenue was False, Police Say

The following was emailed by Maplewood Police Chief Jim DeVaul, April 25, 2022:

At approximately 3:40pm on this date (4/25/2022), Dispatch received a call on a PD non-emergency line (NOT 911) indicating that a shooting had just occurred on Menzel Ave. The caller stated that the “father just shot my mother in the face”. The Dispatcher attempted to gain additional information and the caller hung up. The Dispatcher was unable to re-establish contact with the caller.

Patrol Officers responded to the scene, Patrols surrounded the address and were able to make contact with those inside by using the vehicle public address system . The occupants of the home were asked to exit the home and were questioned. The occupants of the home complied without resistance. Patrols then searched the interior of the home looking additional persons and possible victims. The interior of the home was cleared with no indication that anything occurred.

There was a male (husband 39 yoa), female (wife 42 yoa) and 4 year old daughter home at the time. The call came as a complete shock to them. Detectives are investigating this as a false report to Police at this time. The victims names are being withheld for privacy reasons. It should be noted that the caller knew the names of the residents at the location.

A Nixle Alert was sent out to warn residents of possible danger. The alert was updated as soon it was determined to be a false report and Patrols cleared the scene. Calls of this type are very serious and dangerous. It could easily have led to resistance, escalation, a use of force incident, extreme stress and anxiety for all involved.

I have great compassion and empathy for the residents who must have been so scared. MFD and EMS were dispatched and staged nearby until the scene was secure. There were no requests for medical attention made at the time by the residents. I want to thank my Officers for doing an absolutely outstanding job under the circumstances in the face of such danger and having the ability to de-escalate as the scene and incident details warranted.