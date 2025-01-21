SOPD Police Blotter: A Rash of Package Thefts and a Break-in at Pirates One Stop Shop

The South Orange Police Department reports that in the first two weeks of January there were three thefts, a robbery and a burglary in South Orange. The following is the police blotter for January 1-12:

01/01 Theft

SOPD received a call from a resident on Varsity Road stating they have video of someone taking a package from their front doorstep. The suspect was described as a female wearing a black-and-white beanie, white jacket, pink pants with a black-and-white stripes on the sides, black slippers and a black backpack, while carrying a water bottle. The video also shows the person attempting to open the locked front door after removing the package and then running away. The video was forwarded to the detective bureau and the suspect was immediately identified as a woman known to South Orange Police. The woman was arrested on Jan. 20, 2025 for numerous active warrants.

01/03 Robbery

A FedEx employee arrived at South Orange Police Department headquarters to report a robbery. The incident occurred on Valley Street where an unknown person approached the FedEx employee, asking for a specific package. After the FedEx employee asked the suspect for a form of ID and the suspect failed to provide it, the person then forcibly grabbed the package from the FedEx employee. The suspect is described as a 5′ 9”, clean shaven Hispanic male between the ages of 17-21, wearing a black hoodie and dark sweatpants. There is video evidence of this incident and it was forwarded to the detective bureau for further investigation.

1/5 Theft

SOPD on patrol was waved down by a citizen on South Orange Avenue at Ward Place, stating that a package was taken from their residence and the incident was caught on a doorbell camera. They described the suspect, and later identified him, as a tall male wearing a red jacket. Officers then spotted the suspect on South Orange Avenue and tried to stop him and he attempted to evade officers, but was quickly apprehended and taken into custody and brought to Police headquarters where he was processed and found to have outstanding warrants from East Windsor and Elizabeth.

1/7 Theft/Shoplifting

SOPD received a call from a Walgreens employee located at 139 South Orange Avenue. The employee stated they observed a male, wearing a black coat, a black hooded sweatshirt and white sneakers. The employee described the suspect, who was later identified, stuffing various items into his brown bag. While officers were canvassing the area, they found and came into contact with the suspect where he immediately admitted to his theft and turned over the same products. The suspect was then arrested and brought to Police headquarters, where he was processed and was found to be a wanted person by Union Police Department.

1/12 Burglary

SOPD received a call from a resident on South Orange Avenue, stating that they heard loud shuffling outside and when they looked out their window, they saw Pirate’s One Stop Shop had a broken front door. They then saw an individual run out of the store and into the passenger seat of a large white van parked directly outside and drove west on South Orange Avenue. Video footage shows the suspect to be a white/Hispanic male wearing a black sweatshirt. The video has been forwarded to the detective bureau, which is actively investigating the incident.