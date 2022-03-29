South Orange Approves Fire Dept. Merger Contract, Maplewood to Follow April 5

“First, our citizens have to be safe,” said South Orange Trustee Donna Coallier. “Simply, plainly,” said Coallier, “our residents will be safer under this merger.”

Coallier was referring to the long-planned merger of the South Orange and Maplewood fire departments, which has met with strong opposition from the state firefighters union and the two South Orange locals.

On March 28, South Orange voted unanimously to adopt a contract with Maplewood to form the joint South Essex Fire Department. Maplewood is set to vote on the contract at its Township Committee meeting on April 5.

Key elements of the agreement include a 10-year term, as well as services provided including EMS and fire code inspections, the construct of the three-person governing committee, the role of the CEO (South Orange Village Administrator Adam Loehner), the fire chief’s role, funding through equalized assessment value (55% Maplewood/45% South Orange), and capital costs (60/40 split based on current apparatus in fire stations).

After Maplewood approves the contract, officials say, some items and details still need to be worked out before the merged department begins operation on or about July 1, but the heavy lift will have been completed.

See the resolution and contract below.

Besides safety, Coallier also cited the economics of the merger, saying that the plan would ultimately save taxpayers money.

Trustee Bobby Brown said he had come to the discussion with “an open mind” and the feeling that safety could not be comprised, and that savings must be achieved. “I was impressed with all the work that went into this.”

“Residents in both our communities can be very proud,” said Brown.

Speaking during public comments, Maplewood Deputy Mayor Vic DeLuca told the South Orange Board of Trustees, “Tonight you have the opportunity to take an historic step to merge the Maplewood and South Orange fire departments into one to provide the highest quality fire service to the residents in each town and to maintain the proper number of firefighters and equipment and lastly to achieve economic and operational efficiencies. This is a tremendous win for our residents.”

DeLuca also addressed the role that South Orange Village President Sheena Collum took in being perceived as the public face of the merger.

Referring to social media posts and mailers from a political campaign and the local unions, DeLuca admonished those “who are .. trying to scare people with mistruths and falsehoods. Madam Village President, you have done nothing but negotiate in the best interest of the residents of South Orange.”

No firefighters or union representatives spoke at the meeting. Leaders of Locals 40 and 240 have stated that the merger would negatively impact response times and reduce firefighters on scene, while saving minimal amounts of money. Town leaders have responded that response times would not be reduced and the reduction form 76 to 71 firefighters would be achieved through the attrition of one fire chief and four deputy fire chiefs, while pointing to cost savings over time as well as a one-time $250K grant from the state. South Orange firefighters also say that the abandonment of Civil Service (South Orange is a Civil Service town; Maplewood is not) would negatively impact them; however, the contract assures preservation of ranks, salaries and benefits.

Maplewood Fire Chief Joe Alvarez has spoken in favor of the merger saying it will lead to a more efficient and more professional and better trained department. The Essex County Fire Chiefs Association issued a letter in February saying the merger would hurt mutual aid. (Millburn Fire Chief Robert Echavarria, president of the ECFCA, did not respond to a phone call from Village Green following up on the letter.)

“In the end we will have a better fire department because of your efforts and the efforts of your colleagues,” said DeLuca to the South Orange Trustees on March 28.

Collum responded by saying she wanted to speak directly to any firefighters watching from home. “This has been a tough couple of years. I regret some of the things that have been said … We truly want to work with our firefighters. We may disagree on whether we wanted to do a merger…. but we would never do something that would ever put you in harm’s way or make up lies. … That’s just not the type of people that we are.”

Collum said she would always “keep the invitation out there for a conversation” and that she didn’t “hold a grudge.”

“I know the caliber of men we have, hopefully women some day,” said Collum. “This relationship doesn’t have to be what it has been.”

“We’re just people trying to do right,” she said, referring to both elected officials and firefighters.

New Jersey Shared Services Czar Jordan Glatt, who grew up in South Orange, commended Collum, the Trustees and DeLuca. “This took a lot of time effort and, most of all, courage.”

“I really think for both communities you’re going to have a better fire service, and for the firemen at large, they are going to have more men at the scene. Congratulations.”

“We just have to get over the finish line next week,” said Glatt.

Download (PDF, 143KB)

Download (PDF, 262KB)