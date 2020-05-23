UPDATE: Pedestrian Struck & Killed in South Orange Was 53-Year-Old Irvington Resident

The pedestrian who was struck and killed by a bus in South Orange on May 21 has been identified as Adeline Derephonse, age 53, of Irvington, NJ.

The incident is being investigated by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office and the South Orange Police Department. No charges have been filed at this time and the investigation is active.

Derephonse was stuck while in the intersection of South Orange Avenue and Valley Street in South Orange Village Center and pronounced dead on the scene.

According to Thomas Fennelly of the ECPO, “The incident occurred at the intersection of South Orange Avenue and Valley Street. A female pedestrian was struck by a Coach USA bus. The victim, who has been identified as Adeline Derephonse, age 53, of Irvington, NJ, was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:55 pm.”

This story originally identified the bus as an NJ Transit bus, per an email from Village President Sheena Collum, who wrote, “Individual was struck by a NJ Transit bus at the SOA/Valley Street intersection at approximately 1:30pm and pronounced dead at the scene. Essex County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating.”

Village Green will continue to follow this story and update with additional information as it becomes available.

Read RLS Media’s report here.