Biden’s Early Agenda: Will the Execution Meet Expectations?

As promised, President Joe Biden began his term with a number of executive orders, many of which are expected to have broad and immediate impact on life in New Jersey.

Topping the agenda is the fight against COVID-19. Biden also added immigrant protections, ordered a full count by the U.S. Census and for immigrants, and signaled that he would be pressing Congress for swift action on economic aid to deal with the impact of COVID-19. Many of the changes Biden enacted were to undo work by President Trump over the past four years.

NJ Spotlight News looks at what Biden was expected to do, and how that stacked up in his first few days in office, especially in two key areas — an overhaul of the federal COVID-19 response and a related plan to get students back to school.

Health care reporter Lilo H. Stainton spoke with Anchor Briana Vannozzi on Inauguration Day about the Biden administration’s plan to aid New Jersey and the United States in an overhaul of the COVID-19 response.

Education writer John Mooney took a closer look at the administration’s COVID-19 plan for education in a conversation with Anchor Briana Vannozzi.