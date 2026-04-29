WATCH: Congresswoman Analilia Mejia Co-Sponsors $25/Hr Federal Minimum Wage Bill

Newly sworn-in U.S. Rep. Analilia Mejia (NJ-11) is co-sponsoring a bill with Rep. Delia Ramirez that would institute a $25/hour federal minimum wage bill.

Known as the “Living Wage for All Act,” Ramirez and Mejia introduced the bill at a live-streamed press conference on April 28 at the Capitol that was also attended by additional original co-sponsors including Progressive Caucus Chair Greg Casar and Rep. Rashida Tlaib. Watch below.

“First of all, what a thrill,” Mejia told the crowd after being introduced by Ramirez.

“I have to say that to be surrounded by such powerful leaders who I know have not only for years fought on behalf of working families, on behalf of community, but I know the work that they did before they got to Congress,” said Mejia.

Mejia contended that “it is insufficient to just say we’re going to work to maybe lower costs over here, or we’re going to work to maybe give a tax break over there. We know that you need to put money in people’s pockets so that our communities are able to actually fully thrive. I am so proud the first bill that I have the privilege to co-sponsor, is a bill to raise the minimum wage.”

Mejia continued, “I just want to say a little thing about the power to believe, the need to believe that we can in fact do such a big thing. Because the truth is, we know that there isn’t a corner in these United States in which making less than $25 is tenable. We know that that’s right. But what people will say is, ‘But $25, y’all are being too ambitious. Y’all are asking for too much. It’s too much, too early.’ Look at where we are across this country. Are you making too big of a demand? I say no. I say that if we have the power within these halls to change lives, if we have the power to speak truth, then we have the ability to create the campaign from here working with organizers across the country to make this bill a reality.”

Mejia won a special election on April 16 to fill the Congressional seat formerly occupied by now-Gov. Mikie Sherrill. That district — NJ-11 — encompasses parts of Passaic, Morris and Essex counties. Mejia is expected to win the regular primary on June 2 and will face Republican Joe Hathaway again in November. Hathaway has said that raising minimum wage could hurt small businesses, saying, “if we continue to drive things like minimum wage, we’re actually goingto be crushing our small business community even further. What we propose is doing things like investing more in vocational training for people who don’t want to choose or pursue a four-year degree, or be saddled in thousands of dollars in debt, get them a certification, get them in a career where they’re making an impact, where they’re motivated and contributing to our economy and our community.”

Watch the press conference here: