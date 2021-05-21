$18.4M Bid for Seth Boyden & Tuscan Schools Construction Work Awarded to Paterson-Based Contractor

Construction on Seth Boyden and Tuscan elementary schools came a step closer to realization, as the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education unanimously approved the lowest of six bids on the project, clocking in at a total of $18,363,000.

The projects at the two schools represent the second batch of work that went out to bid this year after being approved by the New Jersey Department of Education in March as part of the district’s $160 million Long-Range Facilities Plan. The capital-improvement project aims to eliminate portables, expand classroom space, provide infrastructure improvements and upgrade heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems.

APS Contracting Inc., of Paterson, New Jersey, was awarded the bid. The base amount of the bid was $17,793,000, with an additional $570,000 for work on the schools’ parking lots, work on a paved recreation area at Seth Boyden, and alterations to Tuscan’s main office, which alone accounted for $400,000 of the extra costs.

The company recently completed an $8.2 million renovation of the Hudson County Community College (HCCC) building on its Journal Square campus to be used as a student center, and a $2.1 million renovation of the Essex County Public Works Building in Verona in 2020. In 2015, APS Contracting was fired from its general contractor role in the construction of Union County’s $32 million family court building.

After the resolution was approved for a vote, board member Annemarie Maini asked whether the cost of the project was in line with projected expenditures.

“Easiest way to explain it, so far so good,” acting business administrator Andrea DelGuercio said. “We may have to dig in and see what’s really going, but with these numbers right now we’re doing OK.”

All nine Board of Education members voted in favor of the bid award.

“Four down, two to go,” board President Thair Joshua said afterward.

Discussion of the bids begins at the 2-hour, 39-minute mark in the online video.

Last week, the BOE awarded a contract for work on Clinton and Jefferson elementary schools totaling $22,410,000 to DMD Contracting LLC of Wayne, New Jersey. Construction is expected to start this summer.

