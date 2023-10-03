52 Columbia High School Students Are National Merit & College Board Honors Winners

From SOMSD:

District and Columbia High School (CHS) officials gathered with more than 50 students who have earned distinctions from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation and The College Board’s National Recognition Program through high scores on the Preliminary Scholastic Aptitude Test/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, or PSAT/NMSQT.

“I want to congratulate our outstanding Columbia High School scholars who have earned these very special honors,” said Dr. Ronald G. Taylor, Superintendent of the South Orange and Maplewood School District. “They are all tremendous representatives of their high school and the school District, as well as inspirational role models for all students who follow in their footsteps.”

“These hard-working students competed against 1.3 million test-takers from around the country and set themselves apart to be among the top 50,000 scorers on the PSAT/NMSQT,” said CHS Principal Frank Sanchez. “I want to congratulate every one of them and encourage them to keep up their pursuit of academic excellence.”

National Merit Scholarship Program Semifinalist

National Merit Scholarship semifinalists are academically talented high school seniors who will continue in the competition for a National Merit Scholarship.

Ajuni Zubieta

National Merit Commended Student

National Merit Scholarship Commended Students have demonstrated outstanding potential for academic success and are recognized for their exceptional academic promise.

Chimezie Agba

Ivy Bailey

Molly Bigelow

Xander Campbell-Singer

Quentin Davis

William Dougherty

Aidan Egan-Liang

Benjamin Gevirtz

Noah Goldstein

Julie Hairston

Isaac Hempstead

Nigel Hu

Molly Hurley

Celeste Intagliata

Nawal Irfani

Sabrina Mannion

August Pross

Claire Rhody

Lydia Ryan

Joseph Spick

Hanna Straub

Arushi Vadlamani

Justin Wade

Jeremiah Wiener

Gianni Zaccarelli

The following lists are of students who have earned College Board National Recognition Program awards. These students have grade point averages of 3.5 or higher and performed outstandingly on the PSAT/NMSQT, PSAT 10, or Advanced Placement exams.

National African American Recognition Award

Chimezie Agba

Promise Albert

Kayla Anicette

Remilekun Banner

Dahlia Brown

Norah Brown

Oluwafehintimi Dottin

Alyssa Lewars

Sierra Mannion

Sabrina Mannion

Innocence Okoko

Nadia Springer

Whitney Cabbagestalk, grade 11

Jonathan Crosse, grade 11

Penda Fall, grade 11

Sophia Halm, grade 11

Kaiya Montaro, grade 11

National Hispanic Recognition Award

Anya Friedland

Celeste Intagliata

Molly Mendoza

Elena Rebimbas

Lilah Sigalos

Skylar Smith

Joseph Spick

Ajuni Zubieta

Brodhi Banjo

Nadia Springer

National Indigenous Award

Brodhi Banjo