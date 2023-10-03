52 Columbia High School Students Are National Merit & College Board Honors Winners

From SOMSD:
District and Columbia High School (CHS) officials gathered with more than 50 students who have earned distinctions from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation and The College Board’s National Recognition Program through high scores on the Preliminary Scholastic Aptitude Test/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, or PSAT/NMSQT.
“I want to congratulate our outstanding Columbia High School scholars who have earned these very special honors,” said Dr. Ronald G. Taylor, Superintendent of the South Orange and Maplewood School District. “They are all tremendous representatives of their high school and the school District, as well as inspirational role models for all students who follow in their footsteps.”
“These hard-working students competed against 1.3 million test-takers from around the country and set themselves apart to be among the top 50,000 scorers on the PSAT/NMSQT,” said CHS Principal Frank Sanchez. “I want to congratulate every one of them and encourage them to keep up their pursuit of academic excellence.”
National Merit Scholarship Program Semifinalist
National Merit Scholarship semifinalists are academically talented high school seniors who will continue in the competition for a National Merit Scholarship.
Ajuni Zubieta
National Merit Commended Student
National Merit Scholarship Commended Students have demonstrated outstanding potential for academic success and are recognized for their exceptional academic promise.
Chimezie Agba
Ivy Bailey
Molly Bigelow
Xander Campbell-Singer
Quentin Davis
William Dougherty
Aidan Egan-Liang
Benjamin Gevirtz
Noah Goldstein
Julie Hairston
Isaac Hempstead
Nigel Hu
Molly Hurley
Celeste Intagliata
Nawal Irfani
Sabrina Mannion
August Pross
Claire Rhody
Lydia Ryan
Joseph Spick
Hanna Straub
Arushi Vadlamani
Justin Wade
Jeremiah Wiener
Gianni Zaccarelli
The following lists are of students who have earned College Board National Recognition Program awards. These students have grade point averages of 3.5 or higher and performed outstandingly on the PSAT/NMSQT, PSAT 10, or Advanced Placement exams.
National African American Recognition Award
Chimezie Agba
Promise Albert
Kayla Anicette
Remilekun Banner
Dahlia Brown
Norah Brown
Oluwafehintimi Dottin
Alyssa Lewars
Sierra Mannion
Sabrina Mannion
Innocence Okoko
Nadia Springer
Whitney Cabbagestalk, grade 11
Jonathan Crosse, grade 11
Penda Fall, grade 11
Sophia Halm, grade 11
Kaiya Montaro, grade 11
National Hispanic Recognition Award
Anya Friedland
Celeste Intagliata
Molly Mendoza
Elena Rebimbas
Lilah Sigalos
Skylar Smith
Joseph Spick
Ajuni Zubieta
Brodhi Banjo
Nadia Springer
National Indigenous Award
Brodhi Banjo