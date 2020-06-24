Achieve Recognizes 2020 Outstanding Tutors 

From the Achieve Foundation

Each year, the Achieve Foundation brings together more than 350 Volunteer Tutors to provide academic support to students of all ages in the South Orange & Maplewood School District. This spring, many tutors also continued to volunteer remotely, connecting with students online and providing valuable weekly support even after in-person sessions had to be cancelled due to school building closures and social distancing restrictions.

Achieve showed their appreciation by delivering delicious Able Baker treats to the homes of each of this year’s award winners!

While Achieve was unable to host their annual tutor appreciation reception this month, the organization is thrilled to announce the Achieve Volunteer Tutor award recipients for the 2019-20 school year.

The Dubrow Awards for Outstanding Volunteer Tutors were established in 2008 in memory of David Dubrow, a long-time supporter of Achieve, and champion of the Foundation’s signature tutoring program. Tutors are nominated by Site Supervisors and this year’s recipients were:

Evan Fagan

Alexis Halm

Prisha Mehta

Lila Promisel

Jake Slade

Katie Trzaska

Addie Wiener

Alex Yang

Star Seniors, a new award this year to recognize the extraordinary commitment of graduating seniors who continued volunteering for remote sessions through June:

Ryanne Barrett

Thandi Bernard

Karley Chambers

Sasha DuBose

Evan Fagan

Ayane Garrison

Jeremy Giles

Alex Glynn

Bryn Healy

Zubin Kremer Guha

Clara McCourt

Jordan Muhammad

Tate Olitt

Maya Peiris

Ainsley Pierson

Tim Rohan

Daniella Rothstein

Nicholas Shires

Jake Slade

Avery Soupios

Alexa Stephan

Super Seniors are the exceptional group of graduating seniors who volunteered for three or more years of high school:

Hannah Anthony

Evan Fagan

Samuel Fleetwood

Jeremy Giles

Ethan Goldman

Archie Jones

Anna Murray

Annabelle Roses

William Schabacker

Nicholas Shires

Sarah Solomon

Abby Strugger

Cindy Xiong

Olivia VandeVusse



Tutors and students all report high levels of satisfaction with the program, and this year parents were particularly appreciative.

“Achieve has really come to the rescue this year. The challenges and related confusion regarding distance learning during the Covid closure meant that extra help was needed more than ever. All the student tutors were incredibly helpful and professional. I hope that my kids can participate in this program as tutors during their senior years. We are very grateful.”

Achieve is grateful to all the tutors for their remarkable efforts with students every year. Most volunteers are high school students or adult community members. Tutor sessions are available on weekday afternoons, evenings and weekends. Volunteers are trained and all sessions are supervised.

If you are interested in volunteering or for more information about the program please click here or contact Amy Forman at [email protected].











More About Achieve

Over the past two decades, the Achieve Foundation of South Orange & Maplewood has raised more than $4 million for local public schools and has inspired innovation by awarding over 1,000 educator grants. In addition to Achieve’s flagship Volunteer Tutor Program, the organization promotes hands-on learning through its free Maker Madness STEAM fair, and enhances music education through programs like the Vanessa Pollock Music Initiative and the Ted Cole Clarinet Project. To learn more, donate, or volunteer, visit https://achievefoundation.org/.