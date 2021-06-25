Amy Forman Steps Down as Achieve Foundation Volunteer Tutor Program Coordinator

From the Achieve Foundation:

It is with mixed emotions that the Achieve Foundation of South Orange & Maplewood announces that after nine years of managing the Achieve Volunteer Tutor Program and building it into an invaluable resource for students and the school district, program coordinator Amy Forman is moving on to a new job opportunity with SEEDS.

We know that Amy is well-respected by partners in the District, and appreciated by the tutors and families she works with. We hope that all in the community with join with the staff and trustees of the Achieve Foundation in thanking Amy for her many years of service to the students, schools and the community, and in wishing her well in her next role.









The Achieve Foundation of South Orange & Maplewood is now seeking a qualified, organized, and caring person to effectively coordinate and build upon the organization’s hallmark program.

The Achieve Volunteer Tutoring Program provides crucial academic and social emotional support to South Orange-Maplewood School District students from Kindergarten through Grade 12, serving 350 students with a comparable number of volunteer tutors in a typical year. Since 1997, the program has improved academic performance and increased the confidence of children who are struggling with their schoolwork by pairing them with trained volunteer tutors at no charge. Moreover, students who tutor for Achieve reinforce their own learning and develop leadership skills.

The program manager will plan, organize and implement the established program, enhancing and continuing to build upon its success to meet the evolving needs of the student population.

Key responsibilities include:

Recruit volunteers (for in-person and virtual tutoring sessions)

Interview prospective tutors

Manage student referrals by teachers and guidance counselors

Match and assign tutors to students

Plan and conduct training sessions for tutors

Recruit, train and meet with site supervisors

Process time sheets/payment for site supervisors

Supervise afternoon tutoring sessions at Columbia High School

Follow up on attendance issues

Provide monthly status updates for Achieve Board of Trustees

Organize year-end tutor recognition and volunteer reception

Administer and analyze year-end survey of program participants

Write year-end report for Board of Trustees and program funders

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree

Experience in program management/volunteer coordination

Understanding of student educational and guidance needs

Dedication to helping students, particularly underserved children

Excellent interpersonal, communication, and organization skills

Qualified candidates are encouraged to apply by July 6, 2021 by sending their resume and a cover letter or email to director@achievefoundation.org.