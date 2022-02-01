Call for Entries: 2022 NJ Teen Media Contest Celebrates Dreams and Achievements

From New Jersey Human Services:

New Jersey Human Services today announced teens across the state can begin submitting entries for the 27th Annual New Jersey Teen Media Contest, which highlights Human Services’ mission to support families.

The contest, run by Human Services’ Division of Family Development, is open to all New Jersey middle and high school-age students. This year, the contest will once again accept entries in the hand-painted/hand-drawn and written word categories.

This year’s contest challenges teens to illustrate – through art or the written word – the following theme: What is your dream and how are your parents/loved ones helping you get there?

“We are excited to once again extend this opportunity to students to express themselves through art. We know the stress that this pandemic has put on young people and we hope this will help shift their focus on the goals they hope to achieve, and serve as good reminder of the love and support that surrounds them,” said Acting Commissioner Sarah Adelman.

“Every year we are impressed by the thoughtfulness of the entries and the talent of these young artists. As the pandemic continues to present challenges for many families, this is a creative way for young people to think about the dreams they hope to achieve and the importance of having a strong family and community foundation,” said Deputy Commissioner Elisa Neira.

“As we continue to navigate the current public health emergency, we recognize that these unprecedented times have had a massive impact on our children, relationships and family life,” said Division of Family Development Assistant Commissioner Natasha Johnson. “The Teen Media Contest is a way for students to engage in creative ways of thinking and expressing their ideas. We are continually amazed by New Jersey teens and their ability to portray their family dynamics through art and the written word.”

All entries must be postmarked no later than March 31. Staff from the Division of Family Development, with representatives from various other organizations and/or corporations in the state, will judge the contest. Winners will be selected and prizes awarded in first, second, and third places in both the middle and high school groups, for each of the two entry categories. Winning entries from the contest will be included in the 2023 Office of Child Support Calendar.

The 2022 calendar can be viewed or downloaded from the contest homepage, www.NJTeenMedia.org, to serve as inspiration for the teens. The website also provides the official rules, frequently asked questions, entry forms, a look at the winners and honorable mentions from previous contests and other important contest information.

Teachers and administrators can register their school by visiting www.NJTeenMedia.org, by contacting Nicolette Omelczuk at 732-833-3783, or emailing njteenmedia@gmail. com. School registration is not required for direct student entry. For complete submission guidelines, visit www.NJTeenMedia.org.

For more information about child support services, call 1-877-NJKIDS1 or visit www.NJChildSupport.org.