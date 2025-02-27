MaplewoodSchools / KidsSouth OrangeSports

CHS Girls Fencing to Face Livingston in State Final Feb. 27

7-seed Columbia beat 3-seed Ridge in a semifinal nail-biter, 14-13, on Feb. 26, to earn the finals berth.

Columbia High School’s girls fencing team will face Livingston in the state finals on Thursday, Feb. 27, after beating Ridge in the semifinals on Feb. 26.

At the semifinal match, CHS girls fencing (7th seed) beat Ridge (3rd seed) in a nail-biter, 14-13, with Dilinna Oraedu on epee (3-0) delivering the final blow. Tia Goodson also went 3-0 in epee.

Read more here: Girls Fencing: State Team Tournament semifinals roundup

Previously, Columbia beat 2nd-seeded Montclair in the quarterfinal round by a score of 14-13, and 10th-seeded North Hunterdon in the first round, 15-12.

Watch the moment of semifinal victory here:

