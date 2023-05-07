MaplewoodSchools / KidsSouth Orange

CHS Journalism Teacher Glad to Be Reinstated — But ‘Beyond Frustrated’ Course Remains an Elective

by Carolyn Parisi

Joshua Enyeart said any student choosing to take journalism must also take an additional ELA course if they want to graduate in four years. “My frustration with this is that it will severely limit student interest and enrollment.”

written by Carolyn Parisi
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Want to know what is happening in your community?
WE MAKE IT EASY!

Try a subscription today, and you’ll get full access to The Village Green and experience the best local news coverage around.

If you are a current subscriber Please login to continue reading.

Choose Your Plan:

Start your $1 trial today and get access to all our exclusive content for a month, plus breaking news alerts and more.

$1.00

Then $7.00 Per Month.
Cancel at anytime.

Start your 30-Day Trial
Yearly Plan

1-Year

$55

Only $4.58 Per Month.
Cancel at anytime.

Subscribe

If you have any questions about your subscription, visit this page.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Related Articles

Maplewood Foundation Raises $800K Toward Goal of $1.1M...

Columbia High School Evacuated After Students Threw Firecrackers...

Extra Extra! Ryan Murphy to Film FX/Hulu Series...

Maplewood Police: Woman is Victim of Strong-Armed Robbery...

Candidates for 28th Assembly Seat — McGehee, Hall...

CHS’s Hanselman & Alexander Honored at Essex County...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2021 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE