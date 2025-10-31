Essex County Announces Emergency Food Effort in Response to Federal Gov. Shutdown

Essex County, NJ, October 31, 2025 – Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. announced that a series of localized food distribution hubs are being coordinated to provide emergency food to SNAP clients who will not receive their benefits in November due to the federal government shutdown that has lasted one month so far.

“It is horrible that some of our most vulnerable residents are being used as pawns in the government shutdown by having their SNAP benefits cut off. I am urging our federal legislators to do whatever they can to have emergency funds released so our clients can regain access to their benefits,” DiVincenzo said. “It is heartwarming that in times of crisis, just like during the COVID pandemic, that our community rallies together so we can respond to those in need. We have been working with the Community FoodBank, MEND and Toni’s Kitchen and our municipal partners to develop a coordinated response,” he added.

Due to the ongoing federal government shutdown, about 120,000 residents in Essex County who rely on SNAP benefits will not receive them on time in November. In response, Essex County is organizing a series of localized food distribution hubs, beginning next week. Valid SNAP cards, federal ID, and proof of Essex County Residency will be required at these hubs. The County also will host a previously scheduled Thanksgiving food distribution later in the month. DiVincenzo also sent a letter to the members of Essex County’s federal delegation “to utilize contingency funding and whatever other means are available to continue funding for the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP).”

On November 1, if the federal government shutdown continues, there will be no issuance of SNAP benefits. This includes recipients eligible for recertification and any new applicants approved in October.

SNAP benefits loaded on EBT cards before October 31 will be available for recipients to use. It is recommended that clients check their accounts BEFORE going to the grocery store. Clients can check their accounts at NJFamiliesFirst.com or 800-997-3333 before going to the grocery store.

New EBT cards will still be issued for anyone who was approved during October. However, no funds will be added to their accounts in November. Clients are being advised to keep their new EBT card for use once funds are loaded to their account. Essex County will continue to process new applications and recertifications. Please advise anyone who needs to apply for SNAP to continue using the MyNJHelps application. WFNJ benefits will NOT be affected, and cash assistance will continue in November.

Updates about SNAP benefits are being posted on NJSNAP.gov.

Residents who need assistance may also reach out to local food pantries. A list of food pantries can be found at http://www.fhecessex.org/.