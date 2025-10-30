Letters: Community Opinions on the South Orange Open Space Trust Fund Levy Increase

The question of whether to double the the Open Space Tax Levy from 1 cent to 2 cents per $100 of assessed value will be decided in a referendum on the ballot on Tuesday, Nov. 4. That would mean an average property tax increase of $85 a year, according to Village leaders.

The current tax levy resulted in $428,000 to the fund in 2024 and, according to Village administrators, doubling that amount would allow the Village to take on more debt service and make down payments on park improvement projects, for which there is high demand among residents.

The Village is seeking the increase to help pay for numerous projects in the town’s parks and green space, including extending the River Greenway Project, the Cameron Recreation project, work at Founders Park in Academy Heights, renovating the Duck Pond, tree replacements and plantings in Grove Park, and updating playgrounds and making them ADA accessible.

Below are letters regarding the Open Space Trust Fund Tax Levy Increase. Published separately are opinions from former Village Council Member Michael Goldberg, who opposes the increase, as well as South Orange Mayor Sheena Collum, Village Council Member Bill Haskins and the SOMA Action Climate Committee, all of whom support it.

The following letter writers met the Village Green deadline for opinions pertaining to the November 4 election.

From Andy Stone, South Orange Environmental Commission:

As a member of the South Orange Environmental Commission, I am well aware of the diverse benefits that parks bring to our community so I am writing to express my support for the referendum to increase the Open Space Trust Fund. There are few — if any — types of public infrastructure that provide as many benefits as parks and open space: from improving public health, to helping clean our air and water, to raising property values.

Our Village has identified many projects to enhance our parks and deliver more of these benefits and the Fund will enable us to do even more, to improve the appearance of South Orange and the quality of our outdoor environment — such as redesigning and renovating the Duck Pond and extending the Greenway. The proposed Fund increase will notably strengthen our ability to tap into major State funding sources like the Green Acre Program, and I look forward to working with the Village to help plan and implement more vital parks projects if this referendum is passed. — Andy Stone

———

From South Orange resident Jessica Ford:

I live close to Grove Park and my family uses it all the time, for walks, quiet reflection, jogging, picnics, endless hours on the playground and playing in the field. We are not alone; the park thrives with constant community activity, and I am grateful that town residents in 1999 had the foresight to dedicate a steady, predictable revenue stream to its stewardship, the Open Space Trust Fund (OSTF).

I support the proposed funding increase on November’s ballot, because I believe that investing in our natural environment, the ecosystem that supports our health, is the one of the most important investments we can make. I encourage voters to consider the outsize benefits of our open spaces and vote yes to the OSTF increase. — Jessica Ford

———

From Susan Haig, South Orange Green Team, SO Symphony Conductor, SO Public Library Foundation board, CivicStory founder and trustee

On Tuesday, November 4, I will enthusiastically vote YES to the question of whether to increase investment in the Open Space and Historic Preservation Trust Fund — for these reasons:

Health, finance and future: Since getting outdoors and re-orienting ourselves to nature … are key to our wellbeing, investing in our public parks through the Open Space Trust Fund makes sense for South Orange and will help the Village leverage matching grants in the future.

Connection: Phase 3 of the River Greenway Project connecting the downtowns of South Orange and Maplewood is thrilling to imagine with its broad walking and biking path winding along the Rahway River’s East Branch, from Montrose Avenue through downtown, along New Waterlands Park, through the woods by Chyzowych Field, past the Y and beyond.

Please vote YES on the South Orange Village Open Space Question on Nov. 4th to ensure we can implement these worthy and exciting plans. — Susan Haig

———

From South Orange Resident Ritu Pancholy, Esq.

When my husband and I chose to move to South Orange 14 years ago, it was the beauty of our open spaces and the abundance of recreational opportunities that drew us in — the tennis courts at the Baird, the sweeping fields at Floods Hill, and the easy access to places where families gather, play, and connect.

Since COVID, our parks and athletic facilities have become true community hubs — alive with the sound of laughter, tennis balls, and pickleball paddles. On any given day, you’ll see neighbors of all ages and backgrounds coming together to enjoy the outdoors.

But maintaining this quality of life takes investment, and voting YES on November 4th means investing in the South Orange we all love — vibrant, inclusive, and well-maintained for generations to come.

Sincerely,

Ritu Pancholy, Esq.