Opinion: Founders Park Conservancy Supports Increasing the South Orange Open Space Trust Fund Tax Levy

The Founders Park Conservancy recently adopted and released the following statement in support of the Open Space Trust Fund referendum:

Along with their vote for Governor, Village Council, and Board of Education, on November 4, South Orange voters will decide a referendum: whether to increase the Open Space Trust Fund assessment from one cent to two cents per $100 valuation. It would result in an average property tax increase of $85 on our annual tax bill; while generating $450,000 into a fund dedicated to our open spaces.

Founders Park Conservancy, a volunteer group that works in and advocates for Founders Park (and other open spaces in town) urges voters to say “Yes” to this important tool for improving and maintaining our parks and other public facilities.

Two criticisms of the proposed increase are, that no land has been added to South Orange’s open spaces by the existing one cent assessment, and that, while supporting our parks is a worthy endeavor, our taxes are already too high.

Seen another way, those points can actually support the increased assessment: South Orange has almost no suitable land for acquisition as open space, and we are already well below the recommended inventory of open space for a town with our population. In other words, we can’t increase our acreage; which makes the protection and maintenance of our precious existing space more important. If we say we support our parks, providing a robust dedicated source of funding is the best way to express this. Money spent on improving our open spaces can come from OSTF or from the municipal budget – we are paying for it either way. Putting money into the trust fund is a commitment, like a family setting funds aside in a savings account, and insulates park funding from the sometimes volatile budget process. It also has other benefits, like helping the Village qualify for grants or bonds.

Over the past year, the Village conducted three lightly attended town hall presentations of the plan, which suggests that the question is not high on the radar for most residents, but the ballot question is very important to the town’s future, and the Conservancy encourages people to take a little time before answering to learn about the OSTF referendum, which can be found here.

Founders Park Conservancy encourages our neighbors to vote ‘yes’ to increase the Open Space Trust Fund. As community members who live in one of the most densely populated neighborhoods, we know first hand how valuable public spaces are for building and sustaining community. Our recreational spaces enhance the lives of every member of our diverse population. This dedicated funding source will not only aid in creating new spaces such as the Cameron Recreational Area and the River Greenway, it will help to maintain and enhance our existing beloved network of neighborhood and town parks. Green infrastructure initiatives such as tree planting and building rain gardens will help to bolster our community’s resilience to climate change.

Signed,

Chris Black, Chair (973) 715-6564

Jess Miller, Vice-chair

Founders Park Conservancy

(a NJ non-profit 501(c)(3) tax exempt corporation)