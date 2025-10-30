Letters: Voters Endorse Unopposed Slate for South Orange Village Council

Incumbent Bill Haskins and newcomers Patricia Canning and Hannah Zollman, both longtime South Orange volunteers, didn’t expect to be running unopposed in this election — the first council election ever held in November. The Council moved municipal elections from May to November in hopes of getting a bigger voter turnout, and in July the team announced their candidacy, gearing up for a race with a website and a campaign. Since then they’ve been meeting and talking with as many South Orange residents as possible.

And in turn, they’ve gotten a lot of support from residents, many of whom wrote into the Village Green to endorse them.

Below are letters of support from residents whose letters met The Village Green’s guidelines and deadline for opinions prior to the election.

Endorsements for the slate of Patricia Canning, Bill Haskins and Hannah Zollman

I support Canning, Haskins and Zollman for South Orange Village Council and am excited to see what’s in store for our community with them on the Council. As a Council Member, Bill Haskins has shown himself to be a considerate leader who has inspired the town to keep South Orange green and beautiful with tree plantings, park maintenance and alternative transportation. Hannah Zollman is an enthusiastic champion for South Orange’s wonderful people, businesses and places, and Patricia Canning also brings experience as a member of South Orange’s Environmental Commission. With less climate leadership coming from other levels of government, our town will benefit tremendously from having local leaders who prioritize sustainability when making decisions about our parks, streets, operations and safety.

—Julia Flath, South Orange

———

I am thrilled to throw my support behind Hannah Zollman and the rest of the Leadership in Action slate for election to the South Orange Village Council. For the past three years, I’ve had the privilege of working alongside Hannah as co-administrators of Community Gifting SOMA — an online space that brings neighbors together through giving — and I can say, without hesitation, that Hannah is one of the hardest working people I know. The sheer number of roles she masterfully juggles is, frankly, a bit head spinning: board member of South Orange Downtown; chair of the Co-Lab; member of the Village Planning Board; strong supporter of the South Orange Public Library; and in past positions as Board member of the South Mountain YMCA and former Co-President of the Montrose PTA, to name just a handful. Hannah might be South Orange’s biggest cheerleader, and I encourage all South Orange voters to support her, along with Patricia Canning and Bill Haskins, on November 4th.

—Becky Morrison, South Orange

———

I’m excited to cast a vote this November for the Canning-Haskins-Zollman slate for town council. I’ve witnessed their hands-on support for the preservation of South Orange’s green spaces, and been encouraged by their collaborative approach that invites participation from the community. In particular, Bill Haskins has demonstrated fluency in town operations, responsiveness to environmental concerns, and a gift for elevating our natural resources; the ultimate trifecta of local leadership. I look forward to seeing what this team can do for our town.

—Jessica Ford, South Orange

———

I am thrilled to be writing a statement of support of the South Orange 2025 slate (Patricia Canning, Bill Haskins and Hannah Zollman). One of the things I love most about their vision for South Orange is their dedication to transparency — their commitment to open communication shows a real sense of respect and responsibility to their constituents. Their goals and experience in building community and strategic growth will help make South Orange an even more fantastic place to live than it already is. I cannot wait for what’s in store for this fantastic slate, and how this community will benefit from their leadership.

—Sara Pilavin, South Orange

———

I’m enthusiastically supporting Canning, Haskins, and Zollman for South Orange Village Council. Among other strengths, they emphasize and deeply understand the trees, earth, water, air, energy, and related policy our town needs to thrive. We don’t agree on everything, but that’s a strength. When there is disagreement, I’m confident they will facilitate dialog, listen open-mindedly, then act decisively.

—Ben Vitale, South Orange

———

As a 30-year resident of South Orange, I wholeheartedly support Patricia Canning, Bill Haskins and Hannah Zollman for South Orange Council. I know that they will support environmental initiatives, and work for all of us to make South Orange a better place to live. I give them my full endorsement!

—Richard Bell, South Orange

———

I have admired the care and discernment that Bill Haskins has brought to the Town Council during his term in office, and am glad he has decided to offer the tremendous commitment of his time for another four years. I also commend Patricia Canning and Hannah Zollman for stepping up, and urge South Orange voters to use their ballots, both to elect them to our Town Council, and confirm our commitment to democracy and civic engagement.

—Chris Black, South Orange

———

Endorsements for Hannah Zollman

I first met Hannah Zollman eight years ago when our children were in preschool together, and I immediately noticed her genuine desire to get involved in our community. She was eager to learn, contribute, and make a difference, eventually serving as PTA President at Montrose Preschool. Our friendship grew as we advocated side by side for the district preschool program, and since then, I’ve watched with admiration as Hannah has continued to step up and serve South Orange in countless ways—as a board member of Downtown South Orange, The Co Lab, PTA Presidents Council, and even as an admin of our local Community Gifting Facebook group. With her deep commitment to community, collaborative spirit, and tireless energy, we are fortunate that she’s choosing to dedicate her time and expertise to the Village Council—I know our community will benefit greatly from her leadership.

— Lindsey Stone, South Orange

———

I have had the pleasure of knowing Hannah Zollman for nearly a decade, as we both grew our businesses while co-working at Work & Play. Hannah exemplifies the qualities of a dedicated civic leader — she is thoughtful, strategic, and deeply committed to the well-being of South Orange. Her contributions to the Co-Lab, South Orange Downtown, and the Planning Board reflect her ability to collaborate effectively and deliver meaningful results. I have no doubt she will bring the same energy, integrity, and vision to the Village Council.

—Nubia DuVall Wilson, South Orange

———

My trust is in Hannah Zollman to lead South Orange Village into a responsible, sustainable and outstanding future. I believe that the team that is aligned with her vision will execute to bring the best to our community.

—Jared Green, South Orange

———

I support Hannah Zollman because I trust she will put in the hard work to represent this town and its needs well. Her track record of public service and warm and committed work for the community is long and commendable.

—Zoe Berkovic, South Orange

———

Vote Hannah Zollman, South Orange 2025! She is a smart, thoughtful, and caring citizen who is committed to improving SOMA. She’s proven this in her volunteer work for years, and embodies what we deserve in civil servants.

—Merav Fine Braun, Maplewood

———

I am writing to express my enthusiastic support for Hannah Zollman’s candidacy for South Orange Council! I’ve known Hannah for almost 5 years, and can tell you that no one cares more genuinely about South Orange than her (she was even named South Orange Villager of the Month in April)! Hannah consistently demonstrates her dedication by showing up to support our town in a multitude of thankless ways, including moderation of multiple local Facebook groups. Her unwavering commitment and passion for South Orange make her an ideal candidate, and I am confident she will be a strong voice for our whole community!

—Catherine Markowitz, South Orange

———

I wholeheartedly support Hannah Zollman’s candidacy for South Orange Village Council because she embodies what true community leadership looks like—hardworking, inclusive, and endlessly committed. Hannah is an incredible connector of people who somehow manages to do everything with both depth and grace (I often wonder, where does she find the time?). Her leadership at The Co-Lab, South Orange Downtown, and the Planning Board has already made a lasting impact on our community, and I know she’ll bring that same vision, energy, and heart to the Village Council.

—Allison Winikoff Ziefert, South Orange

———

I am lucky to have served alongside Hannah on the Co-Lab board of directors since the non-profit venture launched in 2023, and I am pleased to express my enthusiastic support for her candidacy for Village Council. Hannah’s love for South Orange is undeniable: she continually demonstrates her commitment to our community in everything she does — from leading the Co-Lab board of directors as chair to her other roles on multiple committee boards throughout our community to the much less formal role of ultimate neighbor and friend. I am certain each South Orange resident has already benefited from Hannah’s involvement in our community — whether through downtown shopping at Co-Lab or one of the alumni businesses that have launched in Soma since Co-Lab’s opening day in 2024, through utilizing the Facebook group for neighborhood gifting she moderates, through syncing with the calendar she maintains at somacalendar.com, or just by meeting her in town as a new resident and having her generously connect you to neighbors with the same occupation or with kids the same age (she always knows the perfect connection). She is already a gift to our community in her current capacities, and I look forward to the expanded impact she will have as a member of the Village Council.

—Amber Zamora, South Orange