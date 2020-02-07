CHS Pop-Up Prom Shop is Collecting Donations

The CHS Pop-Up Prom Shop is a beautiful boutique featuring hundreds of new and very gently used gowns, tuxes, suits, shoes, bags, cosmetics, and jewelry. Located inside Columbia High School, students shop for their perfect look, aided by volunteer stylists. Everything in the Prom Shop is free. Last year, the Prom Shop gave away over 300 dresses and suits to students.

The Prom Shop is seeking new or gently used clothing and accessories. Items may be dropped off at Gleason’s Cleaners in Maplewood and Buy Rite Liquors in South Orange.

In addition, they are seeking in-kind donations of hair styling, manicures, cosmetics, flowers, clothing alterations, dry cleaning, and anything else that would help provide a complete prom package to students.

To donate funds, please use the link below. Click to donate and enter “Cougar Cares” on the memo line. https://columbiahsa.com/join-hsa/

Any questions? Please email [email protected]

Donations are tax deductible to the extent permitted by law.

The Prom Shop will be open:

Friday, March 20th 2:15pm

Saturday, March 21st 10am and 5:30pm

Monday, March 22nd 2:15pm

Tuesday, March 23rd 12pm

Donors to the CHS Pop-Up Prom Shop include Perch Home, Retail Therapy, Jerry Rose Floral and Event Design, Coleman’s, No. 165, Leslie’s Finds, Brave Floral, and Bobbi Brown. Last year Anthony Garubo Salon and Yoni Kreger Salon provided free salon services to dozens of students the day of the prom.

Thank you to our South Orange/Maplewood community for helping to make this fabulous opportunity a reality for our students!