CHS Prom & Graduation Shop LAST CHANCE Friday, May 14

LAST CHANCE for ALL CHS STUDENTS!!: The CHS Prom & Graduation Shop will reopen one last time this Friday, 12:30 – 3pm! Everything is FREE to ALL CHS students (plus graduating 8th graders in the SOMSD)!
Date/Time: This Friday, May 14th 12:30 – 3pm
Location: CHS A wing & Art Gallery
ALL genders welcome:
- So many dresses, long & short (sizes 0-24), gently worn, designer, and lots of brand new Ashley Stewart!
- Tuxes, suits, shirts, shoes, and ties
- Jewelry, purses, shoes, and more!
Plus FREE ALTERATIONS! Stop in and check it out! Please share!!! #promshopCHS