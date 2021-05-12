MaplewoodSchools / KidsSouth Orange

CHS Prom & Graduation Shop LAST CHANCE Friday, May 14

by The Village Green
written by The Village Green
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

LAST CHANCE for ALL CHS STUDENTS!!: The CHS Prom & Graduation Shop will reopen one last time this Friday, 12:30 – 3pm! Everything is FREE to ALL CHS students (plus graduating 8th graders in the SOMSD)!

Date/Time: This Friday, May 14th 12:30 – 3pm

Location: CHS A wing & Art Gallery

ALL genders welcome:

  • So many dresses, long & short (sizes 0-24), gently worn, designer, and lots of brand new Ashley Stewart!
  • Tuxes, suits, shirts, shoes, and ties
  • Jewelry, purses, shoes, and more!

Plus FREE ALTERATIONS! Stop in and check it out! Please share!!! #promshopCHS

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Related Articles

Maplewood Saw Nearly $2M Revenue Loss from Pandemic,...

Henry Mann III, 93, Beloved ‘Opa,’ Enjoyed Second...

Hilton Reelected, Haskins & Brown Win First Terms...

SOMA Spotlight: Chocolate Sommelier & South Oranger, Nadine...

South Orange-Maplewood to Host Lavender Graduation for LGBTQIA+...

South Orange Road Construction May 12-20; Expect Road...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2021 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE