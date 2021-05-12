CHS Prom & Graduation Shop LAST CHANCE Friday, May 14

LAST CHANCE for ALL CHS STUDENTS!!: The CHS Prom & Graduation Shop will reopen one last time this Friday, 12:30 – 3pm! Everything is FREE to ALL CHS students (plus graduating 8th graders in the SOMSD)!

Date/Time: This Friday, May 14th 12:30 – 3pm

Location: CHS A wing & Art Gallery

ALL genders welcome:

So many dresses, long & short (sizes 0-24), gently worn, designer, and lots of brand new Ashley Stewart!

Tuxes, suits, shirts, shoes, and ties

Jewelry, purses, shoes, and more!

Plus FREE ALTERATIONS! Stop in and check it out! Please share!!! #promshopCHS