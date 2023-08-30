Columbia Again Ranks Among Top 50 High Schools in New Jersey

Columbia High School has improved its ranking to #45 from #59 (2022) of 399 New Jersey high schools in the annual U.S. News & World Report ranking.

CHS ranked #48 in 2021 and #67 in 2019.

Members of the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education lauded the news, but stressed that more work needed to be done, particularly addressing inequities for students of color. A press release from the district noted, “This increase in Columbia High School’s ranking follows the release of the District’s results on the New Jersey Graduation Proficiency Assessment, in which 90 percent of CHS’ Class of 2024 was found to be ready for high school graduation.”

However, BOE members have expressed concerns that more than 58% of Black students and 40% of Hispanic students failed to meet the state’s high school graduation standards in math.

“While I believe the school ranking process is far from perfect, I want to commend Dr. [Ronald] Taylor and the entire district leadership team for their work in raising the bar of academic achievement at Columbia High School,” wrote BOE member Dr. Qawi Telesford in response to a request for comment by Village Green. “I also want to give special recognition to Principal [Frank] Sanchez for creating a more welcoming and supportive environment for all students. There are still challenges ahead, but I am confident we are on the right track to addressing them with our capable and committed SOMSD team.”

“It’s crucial to understand that while our ascent in the ranks is commendable, the true measure of a school’s success extends far beyond mere graduation numbers or the count of students in AP classes,” wrote BOE 1st Vice President Elissa Malespina. “The data, along with insights from our students and teachers, clearly indicates a divided experience. We are confronted with the reality of ‘two Columbias’. It is imperative that we ensure EVERY student thrives and succeeds.”

BOE member Bill Gifford wrote: “It is great to see Columbia move up in the U.S. News & World Report Ranking. With that said, I look forward to doing the work that gets us to the top 10, not just in New Jersey, but the nation.”

BOE President Kaitlin Wittleder joined the others in saying that there was news to celebrate, along with the challenges: “It is wonderful to see our storied high school start to climb back to the top where it belongs. I want to first acknowledge the efforts of our students, educators and staff in their hard work and contributions towards improving the Columbia High School ranking from last year. As a Board, we have two big objectives. First, to ensure our school system sets and achieves the highest standards for academic excellence in the state. And second, to close the persistent gaps so that every student is benefiting from those highest standards. Today’s news shows some progress toward the first goal. We still clearly have much to do on the second goal. So let’s take a short moment to celebrate our progress, but be very clear that we still have a long way to go.”

All BOE members noted that their comments represented their own views and they did not speak for the BOE as a whole.

From the South Orange-Maplewood School District:

MAPLEWOOD, N.J. – With a 90 percent graduation rate and nearly 70 percent of its students taking Advanced Placement classes, Columbia High School (CHS) is now number 45 on U.S. News & World Report’s annual ranking of New Jersey’s best high schools. Last year, CHS was ranked number 59. A total of 399 New Jersey high schools were ranked this year in the report that was released on Tuesday.

“Columbia High School’s dramatic elevation in U.S. News & World Report’s annual ranking is an indicator that the high school is on the right track in helping students achieve academic success,” said Dr. Ronald Taylor, Superintendent of the South Orange & Maplewood School District. “We congratulate Principal Frank Sanchez, everyone on his administrative team, all of the high school’s teachers and staff, and our students’ parents and guardians on this recognition of their efforts. Let us all continue in our efforts to instill greater equity among our students, and to improve Columbia High School and our entire District in attending to the educational needs of every student.”

“This is very encouraging news for all of us at Columbia High School,” said Principal Frank Sanchez. “While we appreciate this recognition, there is nothing more gratifying to us than to see our students achieve academic success and continue on their paths to lifelong learning and realizing their potential. Our teachers, administrators, and staff are among the most dedicated in the world, and we will never stop working to make Columbia High School a better place for the students and families we serve.”

