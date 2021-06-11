Columbia High School Boys Soccer Team Honors Fallen Teammate Moussa Fofana

From CHS Principal Frank Sanchez:

Last night at 6 pm the Boys’ Soccer team held an intimate remembrance outside of Underhill Stadium where they honored their fallen teammate, and our friend, Moussa Fofana.

Flanked by their coaches, the CHS Girls’ Soccer team, and several representatives from the West Orange Boys’ Soccer team, the players led a moment of silence and then took turns sharing stories about Moussa. It was especially moving since Moussa’s mother was there in attendance.

We will now hold a more public vigil for all students on Saturday evening behind the school on Ritzer Field where Moussa played most of his home games as a Cougar soccer team player. We plan to begin promptly at 7:30 pm and Ms. Fofana will be there in attendance again to lead us in our remembrance of Moussa.

We will also be collecting all of the thoughtful messages and mementos of the student-created memorial at Underhill on Saturday so we can give them to Moussa’s mother at the vigil.

Please remember that we have additional counselors in the building for the rest of the year, and if you need to speak with someone, please reach out to a school official. Please remember to reach out to your friends to show your love and support, but also make sure you find someone to lean on.