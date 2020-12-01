Columbia High School Counseling Updates for Seniors

From Columbia High School Counseling:

SENIORS, SHARE YOUR NEWS!

We are anxiously awaiting happy college/program acceptance news! Please keep your counselor posted by letting us know via this form of any acceptances you receive so we can celebrate with you!

DO YOU HAVE A JANUARY COLLEGE APP DEADLINE?

Thurs. 12/3 is the LAST DAY to request transcripts/recommendations for 1/1 deadlines!

*To request transcript/counselor rec, move colleges to “Applying” or “Applied to” column on the My Colleges page in SCOIR

*To request teacher rec, click on “Application Documents” and follow the prompts on the My Colleges page in SCOIR

*Also, be sure to request that any ACT/SAT scores (if applicable) be sent via the ACT/SAT’s own website. CHS does NOT send test scores.

Q1 GRADES

***If you requested that your Q1 grades be sent to colleges, they will be sent out this week!***

Q1 REPORT CARDS ARE AVAILABLE IN THE EDOCUMENTS FOLDER OF POWERSCHOOL

THIS WEEK’S EVENTS (Click on event title for Google Meet link!):

Introducing…. MONDAY SLAM EMPOWER HOUR:

EVERY MONDAY from 3-4pm

SLAM the door on bad grades and academic frustration! We can help you engage with your teachers’ available support times. Help you find a fun and informative workshop to join! Help you sign up for an Achieve tutor and answer basic Canvas questions. Every teacher is offering time to work with students. Please email your teacher OR join SLAM empower hour for guidance.

TEACHABLE TUESDAY:

12/1 @ 5pm “NCAA Information for Athletes”

Learn about the NCAA and how it affects you as a student-athlete. Parents and students are welcomed to attend this informative workshop.

WELLNESS WEDNESDAYS:

*Drop in to this Google Meet every Wednesday from 2-3pm for a great form of self-care — chat, connect, and have fun with your peers! Hosted by CHS School Counselors!

THIS WEEK’S THEME: What do you do for self-care? Just a heads up… you may see your counselor in face mask!

TALK TO ME THURSDAYS:

*Drop into this Google Meet every Thursday from 2-3pm to discuss all that is going on and the various ways you may be feeling. Great way to meet some supportive friends! Hosted by CHS Student Assistance Counselors!

Introducing… FIRST FRIDAYS Social Hour hosted by MAC:

THE FIRST FRIDAY OF EACH MONTH …so THIS FRIDAY, DEC 4th!

MAC students will host an all-school social hour with anyone who wants to attend. Just to check in and check out everything going on that month at CHS. Raffles will be held and fun will be had. 2-3pm the first Friday of the month!! We want to help you stay connected.