Columbia High School Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is June 6

From Monica Soliman, CHS teacher, Student Council Advisor and Activities Coordinator:

The 2024 Columbia High School “Hall of Fame” Induction Ceremony will occur on Thursday, 6/6, in the CHS Auditorium. Two assembly programs will be held from 9:13 to 10:13 and 10:17 to 11:17 a.m.

As many residents of the South Orange-Maplewood community are aware, Columbia High School is a special place! Many CHS graduates have gone on and continue to do great things in the world—from doctors to lawyers to activists, actors, athletes, artists, musicians, producers, designers, and the list goes on!

In the mid-1980s, the CHS “Hall of Fame” Committee was established as part of the Student Council to recognize the vast accomplishments of its graduates. In 1985, the Hall of Fame inducted its first two alumni—Senior U.S. Circuit Judge Amalya Kearse and world-renowned actor Roy Scheider. Since then, every year, the committee has inducted anywhere from 1 to 4 former students who demonstrated academic excellence during their time at CHS and have gone on to influence the world around them in positively meaningful ways.

On Thursday, 6/6, we will induct two more alums you may know who have done great things in South Orange, Maplewood, and beyond!

This special event is open to all CHS students, faculty, staff, and members of the Board of Education. The 2024 CHS Hall of Fame inductees’ names will be announced to CHS students, faculty, staff, and the public on Wednesday, 6/5.