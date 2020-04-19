Columbia High School Teachers & Staff Reach Out to Students With Instagram Video

Recently, Village Green shared videos that South Orange-Maplewood elementary teachers had created to connect with their students after several weeks of distance learning. Teachers wanted the children to know they are loved and missed.
Kristie Thomas, a Columbia High School history teacher, and her secondary school colleagues clearly feel that this is an important message for teens as well.
On Saturday, April 18, Thomas posted the following video to her Instagram feed (@msthomasmemes):
