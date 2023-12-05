Delia Bolden Elementary School Student’s Artwork Featured in NJPAC Exhibition

From SOMSD:

The artwork of Henry Weinstein, a fifth-grader at Delia Bolden Elementary School, is currently on display at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) in a special student exhibition presented in part by the Art Educators of New Jersey (AENJ).

“I was really surprised,” said Weinstein about his reaction to the news that his artwork, a piece he named “One Left Standing,” was chosen. “I didn’t think it would be a winner and I wasn’t thinking it would win when I entered it in the contest. I was just really surprised when my parents told me it got in.”

Henry’s parents, Scott and Abby Weinstein, were also delighted by their son’s achievement.

“We’re really proud of Henry and the hard work he put into this piece,” said Scott Weinstein. “We also love that Ms. [Eva] McNally [one of Henry’s art teachers] is so supportive and encouraging of Henry’s imagination. We feel very lucky that our school district has such a vibrant arts program.”

Weinstein created “One Left Standing” during Black History Month earlier this year, when he was in the fourth grade, and McNally had set up different stations in her classroom, each dedicated to a different black artist.

“Henry made that piece at the Genesis Tramaine station,” said McNally, referring to his submission to the art exhibition. “Tramaine is a spiritual, expressionist, portrait artist. They had to paint whatever their vibe was at the moment.”

To create his piece, Henry made a monoprint using tempera paint. Then, on the following day, he used Sharpie markers and pastels to add a second layer to the picture, McNally said.

“Henry is naturally talented in art,” said McNally, “but what makes his work extra special is all the hard work he puts in and his original ideas.”

McNally said that the young artist has made a positive impression on his teachers and classmates.

“Henry is always a model student who is kind to his peers and stays on task,” she said.

Henry said he likes McNally’s class and all of the art teachers in the Delia Bolden Elementary School Art Department.

“We get a lot of time on each activity so we can put a lot of work into them. And that we do a lot of different varieties of activities, like painting and sculpting,” he said.

Weinstein’s “One Left Standing” will be on display at NJPAC until January.