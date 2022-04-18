Golda Och Academy Announces Excellence Award Program For The 2022-23 School Year

From the Golda Och Academy

Golda Och Academy is pleased to announce the Middle School Excellence Award Program, open to current and newly enrolled students entering the 6th, 7th and 8th grade in the fall of 2022. Students who apply will be eligible to receive a generous award of up to $10,000 that is renewable for students in good standing each year through 9th grade. GOA continues its generous program of need-based aid, which may be combined with these scholarships.

All students who wish to apply for an Excellence Award must compose an original essay of approximately 500 words exploring the sources and significance of a GOA mission value that they feel they exemplify. Each of these values is described on our website. This essay, together with a letter of recommendation from a professional (i.e, Rabbi, teacher, coach), must be submitted along with the admissions application for new students by June 17, 2022. Please complete this form to begin the award application process. Recipients will be selected by the Awards Committee.

“Attracting exceptional students to our school raises the bar for all and leads to a higher profile for Golda Och Academy,’ said Rabbi Danny Nevins, Head of School. “This program is designed for students who demonstrate our values with excellence. Innovative Jewish thinkers begin their journey here, and we look forward to using this program to welcome future Jewish leaders.”







Previous Excellence Award winner Solomon Langer, current freshman, said coming to Golda Och Academy has vastly expanded his Judaic and secular learning over the last two years. “GOA has brought me happiness in a school environment I could not have foreseen,” he said, “and it would not be possible without the scholarship.”

Golda Och Academy is blessed with an extraordinary faculty, student body, families and facilities. The school’s GO Connect program helps students who are new to Jewish day school gain the Hebrew language and text skills needed to thrive. GOA integrates general and Jewish studies, features a state-of-the-art STEM lab, and incorporates project-based learning across the program. Robust offerings of competitive sports, theater, choir, clubs and travel round out the academic program. GOA is especially proud of the high school trips to Israel in 9th and 12th grades.

“Love of Learning, Community, Respect, Love for Israel, Commitment to Repairing the World and Inspiring Jewish Life and Learning are the values that guide us in fulfilling the GOA mission to nurture the unique potential of each student through an exceptional Jewish and general studies education,” said Upper School Principal Dr. Eytan Apter. New students can apply for the award in conjunction with the standard admissions application (which can be found here or by contacting our Office of Admissions at admissions@goldaochacademy.org, 973-602-3645).