Help Celebrate Columbia High School’s Class of 2020

From Columbia High School Midnight Madness:

At 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, tune in see the Class of 2020 Graduate Celebration Ceremony that will feature speakers, video vignettes, messages from dignitaries and celebrities, and will end with a finale montage that incorporates photos and statements from the Class of 2020. Visit ColumbiaHSA.com at broadcast time for a link to view the program.

Following the broadcast, we invite everyone in our two towns to step outside their homes at 8:20 p.m. (20:20) to make some noise for our graduates. Branded cowbells have been distributed to seniors to make some noise, and we hope the rest of our community will join them with whatever is loud enough to show their support. Make sure to use #CHSNoise2020 to post videos and photos of the moment for all to see.