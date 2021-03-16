Maplewood Schools / Kids South Orange

Judge Declines to Order All South Orange-Maplewood Teachers Back to Classrooms; 6th and 9th Graders to Return to ‘Approved’ Classrooms Thursday

By Bruno J. Navarro access_timeMar-16-2021

Sixth- and ninth-grade students will return Thursday to South Orange-Maplewood classrooms that have been deemed safe by the school district and the local teachers union, after a judge on Tuesday declined to force all teachers back for in-person instruction.

“I’m going to deny the temporary restraining order, a blanket order to require everybody back, because there are apparently classrooms that still have issues,” Judge Jodi Lee Alper said in a nearly two-hour online hearing in the Superior Court, Chancery Division.

Alper also declined to rule the move to all-remote instruction by the South Orange-Maplewood Education Association a strike. “Teachers have been working, probably harder than they ever have, so I don’t find it to be either a strike or a work stoppage,” she said.

Essex Chancery Judge Jodi Alper ruling on the case between SOMSD and SOMEA, March 16, 2021

Both parties are scheduled to return to court on April 19 for a hearing to determine whether all teachers can be compelled to return to classrooms, although Alper said she hoped the parties would resolve the issues between themselves before then.

The Village Green has reached out to Superintendent Ronald Taylor, Board of Education President Thair Joshua and SOMEA leadership for comment.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

 

 

 

Other Stories

  • Judge Declines to Order All South Orange-Maplewood Teachers Back to Classrooms; 6th and 9th Graders to Return to ‘Approved’ Classrooms Thursday
    • Screen shot of Superintendent Ronald Taylor speaking
  • South Orange-Maplewood BOE and Teachers Union Get Day in Court in Reopening Dispute
    • Clinton Elementary School
  • Clinton, Jefferson School Construction to Begin Mid-Summer, Integration Plan on Track for September
  • South Orange-Maplewood Families Urging Return to Classrooms Stage Sit-In at Marshall School