Maplewood Children’s Librarian Amalia Butler Wins National Award

From the Maplewood Library:

Amalia E. Butler, children’s librarian at the Maplewood Library, was one of 3 librarians nationwide to be awarded the 2020 Penguin Random House Young Readers Group Award. This grant, awarded by the Association for Library Service to Children, enables gifted young librarians to attend the American Library Association’s annual conference in Chicago.

Award recipients like Ms. Butler must demonstrate that they have made significant contributions to early literacy, including innovative programming. “This year’s grant recipients have already accomplished so much in enriching their communities and through their commitment to building literacy and agency of children and the general public,” said Ariana Hussain, Grant Administration chair.