March 8 St. Patrick’s Day 5K to Support Columbia High Cross Country, Track & Field

From Columbia High School Cross Country and Track & Field:

Lace up your sneakers, shake the winter out of your bones, and come out for the annual St. Patrick’s Day 5K on March 8 to benefit the Columbia High School Cross Country and Track & Field teams.

The race starts at 9:00 a.m. near the Maplewood Civic House at 124 Dunnell Rd. Entry fees are $35 for early registration through March 2, and $40 afterward. Walk-up registration on race day starts at 8:00 a.m. Sign up here.

Serious runners, casual walkers, families, and competitors of all ages are welcome. It’s a run or walk through the neighborhood streets of beautiful Maplewood, rain or shine. A race t-shirt will be provided while supplies last, so sign up early.

“We’re thrilled to host this race for the fifth time and are so grateful to our generous local sponsor, Jennifer McManus Real Estate, for helping make it happen,” said Laura Wallis, one of the co-presidents r of the CHS Track & Field Parents Association. “We also owe huge thanks to the CHS Cougar Boosters for their continued support.”

In addition to being a fun event and great exercise, the St. Patrick’s Day 5K helps to raise money for equipment, uniforms, entry fees to national competitions, and other items to support the student athletes.

Location: 124 Dunnell Rd., Maplewood

Entry fees:

5K race: Pre-registration: $35 through March 2; $40 March 3 and afterward

Race Day Schedule:

8-8:45 a.m.: registration/packet pickup

9:00 a.m.: 5K race