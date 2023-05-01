Mindy and Alan Schall Announced as Honorees for the Golda Och Academy 2023 Spring Gala

From Golda Och Academy:

Golda Och Academy will honor Mindy and Alan Schall at the 2023 Spring Gala on Tuesday, June 6, at the Crystal Plaza in Livingston. As a Jewish day school, it brings GOA great pride to see its graduates grow into upstanding, Jewish leaders who live and breathe the school’s core values and pass them on to the next generation. Mindy ‘97 and Alan ‘92 reside in Livingston and are the proud parents of Emily ’22, Sophie ‘25, Brandon ‘26 and Zoe ‘30. They have dedicated their time, resources and talents to further the mission of Golda Och Academy. “Golda Och Academy is our second home,” said Mindy and Alan. “The school has helped shape our lives and our childrens’ lives, which is why it is so important for us to be involved in all aspects of school life.”

Alan, a real estate developer and partner at Atlantic Realty in Woodbridge, NJ, is the former vice-chair of GOA’s Board of Trustees and current Chair of the Building Committee. He is the Signature Society Chair and a board member of Israel Bonds, Executive Committee board member of Camp Ramah Berkshires and a founding board member of the American Friends of Israeli Navy Seals. Alan is also past president of the family’s synagogue, Etz Chaim, in Livingston. Mindy has spent countless hours on the Upper and Lower School Campuses between her volunteer leadership roles as the Major Gifts Chair for the Development team, past president of the Parents’ Association and the Parents’ Association school lunch coordinator. She is also the Sisterhood president at Etz Chaim. Both Mindy and Alan are supporters of Yad Vashem and the Jewish Federation of Greater MetroWest.

“As an alumni couple who have sent four children to GOA, Mindy and Alan set a high bar of commitment to the school and the Jewish values for which it stands,” said Head of School Rabbi Danny Nevins. “They lead by example in their commitment to Jewish practice and support for Israel. We are so grateful for all that they do and so pleased to recognize their leadership at our Spring Gala.”

GOA Board Chair Steven Klinghoffer added, “Mindy and Alan Schall have been exemplary leaders of the Golda Och Academy community. Mindy has been a force in the Parents’ Association. There is almost no PA event where one can’t find Mindy deeply involved. Alan is a long-time member of the Board of Trustees and chairs our very active building committee. GOA would not be what it is today without Mindy and Alan Schall.”

To support the ad journal or purchase event tickets in support of our honorees, please visit https://www.goldaochacademy.org/giving/spring-gala-2023 , call (973) 602-3667 or email mbressman@goldaochacademy.org.