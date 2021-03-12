Maplewood Schools / Kids South Orange

‘No Place for Hate in Our Community’: South Orange-Maplewood BOE Condemns Incident Involving SOMEA President

By Bruno J. Navarro access_timeMar-12-2021

In a show of unity with the South Orange-Maplewood Education Association, the Board of Education on Friday condemned an incident where an individual verbally accosted the teachers union president while she was at a vaccine site earlier this week.

“There is simply no place for hate in our community,” South Orange-Maplewood . . .

