PHOTOS: 2025 Columbia High School Prom 2025

Columbia High School’s 2025 senior prom went off in style starting with the traditional red carpet. While rain was threatened to interfere, it stopped and skies cleared by 2 pm. Of the roughly 500 students that signed up for prom, approximately half stopped and posed on the red carpet before boarding buses to the Westmount Country Club in Woodland Park, NJ.

When they arrived at the prom, the students and their dates were welcomed with a wide selection of food — everything from pizza and burgers to tacos and salads. Then it was on to dancing, hanging out with friends and posing for many, many photos. The rain did return, briefly, but the kids just moved the party inside.